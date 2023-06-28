Much like the graduates Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin highlights at commencement ceremonies each spring, his own path to a career in education was non-traditional, to say the least.
“[It was] never anywhere on the map, on the radar at all,” Hamblin said of his eventual position as principal. “I am one of those kids that some of the programming that we have in place now would have tremendously benefitted.”
Derby alum Hamblin is officially winding down his tenure after nearly 30 years at DHS, set to take an administrative position with USD 259 in Wichita next school year.
After graduating from Derby High School, Hamblin went on to play basketball at Emporia State before transferring to Kansas State University and earning a degree in hotel management, but his internship experience put him off that path.
In the interim, Hamblin came home to Derby and started working at his father’s (Rodney) optometry office. Having a penchant for science, he began to think of taking that path as his own, going so far as to fill out some college applications.
Then, someone called from the middle school about a sudden basketball coaching vacancy to see if Hamblin would be interested; he was. While the season was a loss, he loved the coaching experience and started the wheels turning on education opportunities.
Longtime patient and former DHS counselor Billy Landis also convinced Hamblin to complete a career ID program at the high school, which flagged teaching as an option. After observing a friend in the classroom, Hamblin’s mind was made up and he joined an accelerated teaching certificate program at Newman University.
Hamblin entered the program with the intent to become a third-grade teacher. However, with his background, a path to secondary education was quicker – and a student teaching assignment at Wichita West helped seal the deal.
“On the tail-end of it, it was the best possible experience I could have had at that time. I truly feel after going through that experience at Wichita West, I was ready for any 6A high school in Kansas,” Hamblin said. “What I provided, they reciprocated much more, which has to be why teachers do what they do.”
While there were some intensive behaviors, Hamblin felt the gratitude for what he was trying to accomplish – setting the stage for what was to come.
In coming back to his alma mater, Hamblin actually took over for his old science teacher, Kermit Daum, after he retired ahead of the 1996-1997 school year.
After nine years teaching high school science, the No Child Left Behind Act was introduced and raised some questions about Hamblin’s licensure – putting him at another crossroads. Having gotten married and had kids, he had to choose between completing the necessary science coursework or pursuing a master’s in education.
“I just knew I needed to have an option. I knew I needed to be marketable,” Hamblin said of choosing to make the move into administration. “Dominoes kind of fell, opportunities presented themselves.”
Following the retirement of Dr. Jim Sowers and the promotion of Kristin Sherwood to high school principal, an assistant principal opening was created at DHS, which Hamblin took on for six years.
Given his gravitation toward leadership roles while teaching, “stuff that typically a teacher wasn’t doing,” his work in administration was almost inevitable. In fact, after an impassioned plea that band was as important as core subjects like math, English, etc., at a staff meeting, Dr. Sowers remarked that Hamblin was clearly on the path to becoming a principal.
Similarly, while an assistant, Hamblin was often taking on more responsibility usually left to the head principal, a position he took over in 2010 when Sherwood retired.
Upon taking the head position, Hamblin immediately went back to work building a culture of inclusion. When he started, he noted students transported by bus were dropped at the back door instead of the front door – something he worked to change.
“I wanted to make sure that every student had the opportunity to come through that front door, that every student would see that bell,” Hamblin said. “Connections is why I do what I do.”
And connections have been passed on to the DHS students he has overseen, particularly regarding that bell – as Hamblin has made sure every student touches it on their first day of high school and rings it on their last.
Like with graduation ceremonies, Hamblin always strove to celebrate the students who make up Derby High School. For his successor, he hopes they will maintain his goals of striving to create a positive experience at DHS for students, teachers, parents and the community.
Hamblin now moves on to the next chapter, as he will serve as the Director of College and Career Readiness for Wichita Public Schools.
Having already left DHS after graduating with the class of 1984, Hamblin admitted there is a similar melancholy feeling as he gets set to move on from the school as an administrator at the end of June.
“Without question, the relationships/friendships that I have, particularly in my administrative team, I am experiencing the same sadness,” Hamblin said.
But again, it all comes back to the kids.
While there are some hard duties Hamblin has faced as principal, the impact on students is the most special part of his job and he hopes he leaves behind a positive atmosphere at Derby High School.
“I hope that everybody felt that I was fair, had great integrity, character and truly wanted what was best for each of them,” Hamblin said. “If a person gets 60% of people to say that was the case, then you’re doing pretty good.”
This is the second in a series of stories on departing DHS Principal Tim Hamblin.