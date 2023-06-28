Hamblin Departure

Tim Hamblin stands by the bell outside of Derby High School, a symbol of the connections he tried to form during his tenure as principal.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Much like the graduates Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin highlights at commencement ceremonies each spring, his own path to a career in education was non-traditional, to say the least. 

“[It was] never anywhere on the map, on the radar at all,” Hamblin said of his eventual position as principal. “I am one of those kids that some of the programming that we have in place now would have tremendously benefitted.”

0
0
0
0
0