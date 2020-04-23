Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin said in a statement that the school plans on having a “Class of 2020 Weekend Celebration” later this year to make up for the cancelled spring graduation ceremony.
“87 [percent of surveyed seniors] said they wanted to have a gathering with their classmates, even if it is delayed into the fall,” Hamblin said. “Seeing the survey results, a ‘Class of 2020 Weekend Celebration’ has been planned for the seniors.”
The replacement event will include many of the staples of Derby High School graduation: an Academic Awards Assembly, the “bell ringing tradition,” and a cap and gown celebration at Panther Stadium.
A date for the “Weekend Celebration” has not yet been set because of remaining uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread.
With the understanding that some seniors will not be able to attend a graduation event later in the year, diplomas will be mailed to seniors during the first week of June, Hamblin said. Awards such as honor cords will be available during the Academic Award Assembly or for pickup at the high school “when it is deemed safe to do so,” Hamblin said.
Plans for returning district-owned property are currently being made.