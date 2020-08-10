Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin has released additional details about the class of 2020’s revised graduation ceremony.
The graduation event is set for August 15 at Panther Stadium and will be limited to 2,000 attendees. Graduates – of which there are 442 this year, though Hamblin estimates up to 20% may not be in attendance – are included in that 2,000-person limit.
Panther Stadium’s gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
Each graduate will be allotted two tickets to give to family members or whoever they choose. Tickets are available for pickup Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and August 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Graduates or family members may not pick up tickets for other graduates.
“We apologize for any inconvenience the limit on guests may cause families and graduates, but providing a ceremony to honor the graduates while providing a safe atmosphere and following restrictions is important to keep in mind,” Hamblin wrote in a statement sent to families. “We are committed to having as many guests as possible celebrate the success of our graduates.”
Graduates who do not plan to use their tickets can give them away. If all of the available tickets aren’t picked up, any unclaimed tickets will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 14 at Derby High School.
“We will post at 3 p.m. on August 14 on the Derby Public Schools Facebook page if unclaimed tickets are available,” Hamblin said. “If so, a graduate or family member may pick up a maximum of two more additional tickets. Starting at 4:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. any remaining unclaimed tickets will be given with no limit on a first come, first served basis until they run out.”
Graduates will meet at the baseball field in cap and gown attire and will enter the stadium from the south end, “similar to how the band enters,” Hamblin said. Graduates will be asked to wear masks before the ceremony starts, but once they’re sitting they can take them off. Attendees entering the stadium will have to social distance. There will be two lines walking into the stadium.
“Once in the stadium and making the turn at the 50-yard line, students will move out onto the field,” Hamblin said. Chairs will be spaced out every five yards.
There will not be a stage set up so that viewers’ line of sight is not distracted. A podium will be set up on the stadium’s visitors’ side.
“If you want to have the best view of them going across [and] picking up their diploma, you might want to sit on the home side,” Hamblin said. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and spread out anywhere on the facility except on the turf.
Both the planned awards assembly and luncheon event have been cancelled. Academic awards will be available for pickup at the high school starting August 10. Anyone unable to attend the ceremony or pick up items during the week can contact the high school to set up a time for pickup.
The event will also be livestreamed. Details on that will be made available when they’re finalized. Hamblin also plans to let graduates ring the bell in some capacity.
If weather affects the ceremony, the graduation event will be postponed to 2 p.m. Sunday.