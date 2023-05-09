Hamblin Resignation

Tim Hamblin communicates with his son, Hagen, between classes. Hamblin said both the stresses on his family and the feeling he was no longer the "right fit" with the current school board played a role in his recent decision to resign his position as principal at DHS.

 CODY FRIESEN//INFORMER

Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin spoke at the April 24 Board of Education recognizing progress made by students over the past year, academic accolades earned and years of dedicated service from members of the DHS staff. 

The presentation is one that is old hat for Hamblin by now, having made many similar addresses in his 13 years leading DHS. But this one was also noteworthy as it was likely Hamblin’s last time addressing the school board.

