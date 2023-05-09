Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin spoke at the April 24 Board of Education recognizing progress made by students over the past year, academic accolades earned and years of dedicated service from members of the DHS staff.
The presentation is one that is old hat for Hamblin by now, having made many similar addresses in his 13 years leading DHS. But this one was also noteworthy as it was likely Hamblin’s last time addressing the school board.
Earlier in the month of April, Hamblin officially submitted his resignation as Derby High principal, effective at the end of the current school year. Once all of the honors were acknowledged and praise was given at the April 24 meeting, he expanded on his decision.
“This is a big deal. I’m taking a $30,000 pay cut for something that I believe in,” Hamblin said.
Hamblin is set to join USD 259 as the Director of College and Career Readiness for Wichita Public Schools. It’s a career move that was expedited over the course of the past year, as Hamblin said in a staff email he intended to move on in 2025 and confirmed in a recent interview with The Informer that the plan was to retire from Derby High School.
“I had never really contemplated anything different,” Hamblin said.
Prior to serving as principal, Hamblin started as a teacher in the DHS science department in the 1996-1997 school year. After nine years teaching, Hamblin transitioned into administration, spending six years as an assistant principal at the high school before serving as the head principal for the past 13 years.
Differing perspectives
When he took the position as head principal, Hamblin said someone joked with him that he was “grabbing a tiger by the tail,” but he quickly clarified that Derby High is in fact a T-Rex. Hamblin has played the role of dinosaur wrangler for a decade-plus now, but decided to move on based on what he viewed as opposing ideologies.
“How I operate as principal was formed by my formal education, my experiences, my knowledge of that beast up there [DHS],” Hamblin said. “The things that make me the principal that I am, I do not feel that I am a good fit for the current configuration of the school board.”
“But I respect that that is the system” Hamblin said of Derby Public Schools’ governing body. ”I’ve always kind of felt that if differences are so great, it’s on me to either change or separate from it.”
Upon taking the role of DHS principal, Hamblin had four “Ps” to help guide him and students: place, programs, pride and ponder – like pondering if he was the right fit for Derby High School.
Actions taken, comments made and statements read over the past year led Hamblin to ponder his place at DHS earlier than anticipated. A video Hamblin showed on white privilege during a staff in-service, curriculum, administrator contracts and more have been among some divisive topics for the board over the past year.
Setting an example
Last year, in the wake of the video controversy, Hamblin called for Derby to “do better” and echoed those sentiments at the April 24 BOE meeting. He clarified that his comments were directed toward basic decorum and treatment of individuals at board meetings.
Specifically, Hamblin pointed to the selection process for board leadership over the past two years. While well within the board’s rights, he said that he viewed those roles as cyclical, with everyone getting the chance to have the responsibility as school board president. The way that transition has happened since the newest board members took their seats is “not how I would ever operate.”
Additionally, Hamblin said a number of female students took note of the presidency not rotating to the female vice president for 2023 and interpreted that to mean the board did not want female leadership during trying times.
“I’ve got phenomenal kids at Derby High School that are very in tune to things. When they see that type of thing, they catch it,” Hamblin said. “Kids see that stuff and I’m the one that has to talk to them and answer those things. It’s interesting times.”
Hamblin said he has tried to be a respectful, compliant person when it comes to the system and the processes in place he has had to work through. He noted he has appreciated the support of Superintendent Heather Bohaty and also said the stresses of the job (and their reach) played a role in his ultimate decision.
“It’s not 100% my not feeling as though I’m a good fit, but that was absolutely the catalyst that started the thought,” Hamblin said.
“When you’re responsible for just south of 3,000 people’s safety every single day, that wears on you,” he added. “I would take a bullet for any person up here [on the board], but at the same time I’m not gonna die for a job, and the stresses have become too much – for my wife, for my family.”
After “pulling a Barry Sanders,” Hamblin will now head to the Wichita legend’s home district and work to keep moving forward and building on his ideals in his new role with USD 259.
“If I’ve been successful here, which I guess is for everyone else to say,” Hamblin said, “then I hope I can do that there, too.”
This is the first in a series of stories on departing DHS Principal Tim Hamblin.