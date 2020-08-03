Derby High School will hold its graduation ceremony on August 15 at Panther Stadium, Principal Tim Hamblin announced at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
The event will be limited to 2,000 attendees. Graduates — of which there are 442 this year, though Hamblin estimates up to 20% may not be in attendance — are included in that 2,000 person limit.
Panther Stadium’s gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
Each graduate will be allotted two tickets to give to family or whoever they choose. That ticket process begins Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14 at 3 p.m.
“I love parental involvement, [but] with circumstances right now … we just need to focus on the young people and give them this opportunity,” Hamblin said.
Graduates will be asked to wear masks before the ceremony starts, but once they’re sitting they can take them off. Attendees entering the stadium will have to social distance.
Graduates will meet at the baseball field and will enter the stadium from the south end, “similar to how the band enters,” Hamblin said. There will be two lines walking into the stadium.
“Once in the stadium and making the turn at the 50 yard line, students will move out onto the field,” Hamblin said. Chairs will be spaced out every five yards.
There will not be a stage set up so that viewers’ line of sight is not distracted. A podium will be set up on the stadium’s visitors side.
“If you want to have the best view of them going across [and] picking up their diploma, you might want to sit on the home side,” Hamblin said. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and spread out anywhere on the facility except on the turf.
The ceremonial ringing of the bell will also be implemented in some way. Details are still being finalized.
A planned awards assembly has been cancelled. Those academic awards will be available for pickup at the high school starting August 10. A planned luncheon event has also been canceled.
If weather affects the ceremony, the graduation ceremony will be postponed to 2 p.m. Sunday.