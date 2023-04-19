Hamblin Resignation 2

DHS Principal Tim Hamblin recently announced he has submitted his resignation with the district. He will be leaving at the end of the school year to take a district-level position with USD 259.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

On April 19, Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin officially turned in his resignation to the USD 260 district office, leaving a leadership position he has held for the past 13 years. Hamblin will officially end his tenure as DHS principal at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

Hamblin shared his intentions to step away from DHS in an email with staff on April 18. In the email, he noted he had originally planned to move on at the end of the 2025 school year, but an opportunity presented itself that expedited that timeline. Hamblin will be leaving Derby High to take a position as Executive Director of College and Career Readiness for Wichita Public Schools (USD 259).

1
1
0
2
2