On April 19, Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin officially turned in his resignation to the USD 260 district office, leaving a leadership position he has held for the past 13 years. Hamblin will officially end his tenure as DHS principal at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.
Hamblin shared his intentions to step away from DHS in an email with staff on April 18. In the email, he noted he had originally planned to move on at the end of the 2025 school year, but an opportunity presented itself that expedited that timeline. Hamblin will be leaving Derby High to take a position as Executive Director of College and Career Readiness for Wichita Public Schools (USD 259).
The new role Hamblin will be taking over is a district-level position and is the same position new USD 259 Superintendent (and another former USD 260 administrator) Kelly Bielefeld currently holds.
Prior to serving as DHS principal, Hamblin spent nine years as a science teacher and six years as an assistant principal – working all 28 years of his career with his alma mater.
Graduating with the DHS class of 1984, Hamblin has strong ties to the community and Derby schools. Given that connection, he was worked to instill the traditions and significance of graduation in the students he has overseen through the years.
Taking over as principal, Hamblin noted he lined out four goals he has tried to support with every one of his administrative decisions. He said he sought to make sure the DHS students had a positive experience preparing them for adult life, that parents would have positive feelings about DHS rooted in their students’ experiences, that staff would be happy (fostering connection and engagement with the school and students), and that the community DHS serves – extending beyond the Derby city limits – would have positive feelings and be proud of the high school.
“If I met these goals with the majority of stakeholders listed, I did what I hoped to do,” Hamblin said. “I have given half of my life and much of my family's lives to DHS. I hope I was a positive person in most of the students' and parents' lives I had the privilege to work with.”