An open wall to the north of the Derby High School gymnasium is getting a facelift.
The USD 260 board of education unanimously approved a Hall of Fame display as part of its consent agenda at the
Oct. 14 meeting.
The board, which is 10 feet long and five feet tall, will sit on the east side of the hallway, almost directly across from the athletic office.
Plaques with names will be placed horizontally, representing the seven classes that have been inducted since 2012.
The project will cost $3,775 and be supplemented by Panther-Pac.
“I’ve been looking at something like this for a couple of years,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “… I asked Panther-Pac if they’d be willing to contribute to it and they said, ‘yeah, that would be great.’”
The HOF board is accepting nominations for the 2020 class. That form is accessible through derbyathletics.com and in the district office as well as the athletic and main office at Derby High School. Those are to be submitted by May of the previous school year.
The ceremony of the next class will take place prior to a football game in fall 2020.