At roughly 6:30 a.m. on June 25, Derby Police responded to a call of a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound found in a parking lot in the 400 block of North Baltimore.
The woman, determined to be in her 20s, was found in the parking lot of the tattoo parlor just south of Little Busters. Derby police officers confirmed the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and EMS transported her to the hospital in serious condition. She underwent surgery and is currently recovering, with Derby PD waiting to talk to her as part of its investigation.