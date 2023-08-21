Of the thousands that attended the city’s first Thursday event of the fall at Warren Riverview Park, hundreds stopped by artist Robin Turnmire’s booth to take part in her community art project. Guests contributed to an abstract art piece by pouring paint across three canvas boards, with people from ages 2 to 90 participating. The painting is set to be displayed in the Derby Public Library in the near future.
Guests get interactive at most recent Third Thursday
- BY JEFF COTT jeff@derbyinformer.com
