Greteman Memorium

Kenneth Greteman is shown in the DRC gym before his retirement. Greteman was a charter member of the DRC board and served with the organization for 36 years.

 

Though a native of Oklahoma, the late Kenneth Greteman quickly become entrenched in Kansas once he relocated for work with Boeing. 

Seeking out the best school district for his two children to attend, Greteman and his wife eventually came to settle in Derby – and Greteman proceeded to deepen his Kansas roots, becoming heavily involved in the community.

