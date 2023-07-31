Though a native of Oklahoma, the late Kenneth Greteman quickly become entrenched in Kansas once he relocated for work with Boeing.
Seeking out the best school district for his two children to attend, Greteman and his wife eventually came to settle in Derby – and Greteman proceeded to deepen his Kansas roots, becoming heavily involved in the community.
Over the years, Greteman served with the Optimist Club, Derby Planning Commission, DHS Quarterback Club and Meritrust Credit Union board. Most notably though, he spent almost four decades as a board member for the Derby Recreation Commission.
Greteman was a charter board member appointed by USD 260, the very entity that drew him to Derby, and helped the DRC hire its first superintendent – Frank Seitz. Seitz noted Greteman’s work with the DRC over the years was integral to its’ formation and continued success.
“I would consider him one of the pillars of the foundation of the DRC,” Seitz said. “That involvement with the Optimist Club led to the efforts that were instrumental in the creation of the Derby Recreation Commission, as the programs had grown to the level that needed professional administration.”
“The service that Ken provided to his community for 36 years was beyond measure,” said current DRC Superintendent Chris Drum. “Ken was a such a pleasure to work with. He supported and challenged our staff, always put the community needs first and was never afraid to ask the difficult questions. These are all qualities of a great board member. He always seemed to enjoy the fruits of labor and seeing progress made.”
Prior to the establishment of the DRC, Greteman helped run and coach Derby sports leagues through the Optimists Club for 10 years. That was on top of his work with Boeing and a side job in photography.
After 26 years (1980-1996) serving as a USD 260 appointment on the DRC board, Greteman served 10 more (1996-2016) as an at-large member. Through that period, Greteman helped oversee major growth, with the DRC expanding from 25 programs offered to 1,300 at the time of his retirement. He was also recognized as the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association’s Distinguished Board Member in 2001 and received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence in 2011.
The budget also grew from $78,000 in Greteman’s first year to more than $6 million in his last, with the DRC moving from an office in the basement of City Hall to managing multiple facilities (the Derby Recreation Center, Rock River Raipds, etc.) throughout Derby. Greteman was a “vital member” in those developments, according to Seitz.
When the Derby Recreation Center went through a major renovation in 2013, a new room was created to host DRC board meetings (along with staff meetings and other functions). Fittingly, it was named after Greteman.
“It’s a gathering space for our staff and it’s such a meaningful way for us to keep Ken’s legacy alive because that room is talked about all throughout our day,” Drum said. “It’s probably referred to more by our staff than any other space in our facilities.”
From enhancements made to challenges encountered, Greteman was there for many of them. As a charter board member, Seitz noted Greteman served with many others through his 36 years on the DRC board and acted as a mentor to those newly appointed.
Rick Ruff was in that position back in 2008. Ruff served on the DRC board with Greteman for eight years and noted that leadership – and friendship – will be missed.
“For me, as a DRC board member, Ken was a mentor to me during my early time on the board. He helped a civilian telephone guy learn and understand the recreation world and how important the DRC is to this community,” Ruff said. “He was always available to talk about anything, including life stories. I will miss him.”
In addition to his volunteer efforts, Greteman was known to live out his motto to “whistle a happy tune,” a trait that brought a smile to others and will also be remembered fondly.
“We always knew when Ken was entering our building because he would always whistle while he walked,” Drum said. “For me, it was always a special feeling to hear that whistle come through our doors.”