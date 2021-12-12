The Greenwoods’ Christmas lights display at 1501 E. Kay Street is something of a family tradition – one that Ron Greenwood’s father-in-law got him started on 40 years ago.
“He gave me a string of lights for the roof and it just kind of took off from there. Over the years it’s morphed,” Greenwood said.
When the Greenwoods moved to Derby from Colorado four years ago, the light display continued to evolve – leading to participation in the city’s Holiday Lights contest for the second year in a row, going now through Dec. 25.
“It’s just something I do every year,” Greenwood said. “My neighbors in Colorado always got mad at me if I didn’t. Here, it was just a natural progression.”
Having a much smaller house in Colorado, Greenwood noted the light display “pretty much filled up the yard.” With some of those fixtures aging, Greenwood mostly started fresh with his Christmas light display on Kay Street. The few holdovers are a couple of snowmen and a light-up train display, which are more spread out on the larger half-acre lot.
Greenwood admitted he had to adjust the display based on the size of the new house in Derby. While he started small with just house lights the first year, several trees were wrapped with light strands in year two before he settled on an easier solution – colored flood lights. Switching to the flood lights last year, he also installed some lighted faux trees made out of piping material (an idea he got from Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood).
This year, new features include another snowman (a common theme), some reindeer and a squirrel. Greenwood said he also found a raccoon to go with the reindeer and squirrel, but that will have to wait until next year – as well as some additional, smaller pipe trees. He also noted he is always on the lookout for the right sleigh for Santa to add to the collection.
“I don’t have enough power for everything that I’d like to do here, believe me,” Greenwood said.
As Greenwood’s display has grown, the Christmas cheer seems to be spreading, as he noted more and more of his neighbors are putting up their own light displays.
Seeing that brings a smile to Greenwood – maybe in part due to the fact that it takes some of the focus off one of his favorite aspects of his own display, the icicle lights.
“The icicle lights are not your ordinary icicle lights; they are bright, to the point that my wife apologizes to the neighbors they’re so bright,” Greenwood said.
Another sentimental favorite is the snowmen that sit toward the front of the display, as they were built by Greenwood’s late brother-in-law.
While Greenwood said the intent was to start prep for the display the weekend before Thanksgiving this year, plans changed and it was all put up in about three days (in time for the contest deadline) immediately following the holiday.
Taking part in the Holiday Lights contest, Greenwood admitted he and his wife have seen an uptick in traffic at their house during the Christmas season. With the positive comments they receive each year, it is more than worth it in Greenwood’s eyes to keep the tradition going.
“For me, it’s a personal satisfaction; you’re bringing joy to people,” Greenwood said. “I think people appreciate it. The little boy next door loves it. That’s what kind of brings me joy.”
A map listing all participating light displays, as well as a link to vote for people’s choice, can be found at www.derbyks.com/holidaylights.