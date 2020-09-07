To get an idea of how important parks are to Derby’s future, one need look no further than the Park2Park cultural corridor project that was one of the biggest additions to the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
While the Park2Park cultural corridor centers on the revitalization of streets and development of underutilized real estate, the initiative is anchored on either end by parks – two of Derby’s newest, Warren Riverview and Madison Avenue Central Park.
Commercial and residential development (like in the area just south of Warren Riverview) are key pieces of the cultural corridor – but it starts with the parks. Connecting community amenities doesn’t stop with those two parks, either.
Among the goals of Vision Derby 2040 as it relates to parks is visually and functionally connecting major parks and gathering spaces. With the cultural corridor, that creates a “destination area” in the community (another major goal) as City Planner Scott Knebel put it. Creating a network between the parks themselves makes them more useful and accessible to the local populous.
“In doing so, when you connect neighborhoods to parks, invariably – with the rest of your transportation system – you end up connecting the parks system itself,” Knebel said.
Variety is another element that the city is looking at when it comes to future parks plans. Decarsky Park will provide some of that – bringing a dog park to the community – though it will also be addressed in the parks and open space master plan, which the city has already dedicated resources toward.
“That process is a process that we’ll undertake to really get at the details in terms of the missing elements in the system and trying to provide the types of things that we got feedback for in the process of collecting community input on this plan – things like pickleball courts, playgrounds for younger children, those sorts of things,” Knebel said.
Given another of the goals of the plan, Knebel said providing greater recreational access to the Arkansas River will likely be included in that discussion. He also suspects there will be some overlap in amenities, with requests likely for features that already exist (dog parks, splash pads, etc.) in other areas of the community.
Creating more features may also require more park space in general. A benchmark of comprehensive plans, the population growth Vision Derby 2040 is targeting would also call for the addition of 128 acres of parkland (which does not include Decarsky Park).
Knebel noted there have been some locations identified for potential parks expansion (in the southwest and northeast corners of Derby), but he also stated that not everything in plans like Vision Derby 2040 are feasible or desirable.
More parks? Given the goals to expand on the connected design (with more hiking/biking paths) and the current views on the local amenities, that is probably not a hard sell.
“I think it’s one of the things that many residents find desirable about the community or neighborhood in which they live is the ability to use parks and open space for recreation,” Knebel said.
Dealing with the current pandemic has only highlighted the value of parks and is part of the push behind connecting the parks system through a “Grand Tour” to build on those assets.
Whatever is added, collaboration will be key in implementing plans for Derby parks moving forward – whether that is working with the Derby Recreation Commission and USD 260 on public amenities or alerting private developers (like those who might partner on the Park2Park cultural corridor) to the needs of the community, like plazas and performance spaces.
Feedback from the community through the Vision Derby 2040 planning process illustrated a certain level of satisfaction with the current parks system. To maintain and build on that, that community voice is one Knebel noted the city will continue to seek out as it moves forward with the comprehensive plan.
“As you implement things in the plan,” Knebel said, “you always find things that you either didn’t think of the way you should have or circumstances might have changed from the time the idea was originally generated, and that community engagement is really how you learn those things and fine tune everything as it gets implemented.”