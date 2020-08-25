Across the North Atlantic, in a subtropical desert climate that’s a 22-hour flight away from Kansas, a Derby football jersey was held proudly in the air.
The jersey was held by Kelly Ramirez, a U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant and the father of Amare Ramirez, a senior and football player at Derby High School. Kelly is currently stationed in Kuwait, located in western Asia. He’s scheduled to return from deployment before Amare’s football season starts, but in the meantime, he wanted to show Amare that green’s still magic halfway across the globe.
Kelly snapped a photo of himself holding the jersey and sent it to Amare. It ended up being shared with the whole team and on social media. It was “very heartwarming,” Amare said.
“Doing something like that just shows how much he supports me, even though he’s so far away,” Amare said.
Amare plays defensive back. His family moved to Derby in spring of 2019, and he quickly made an impact on the team. His hard work and good attitude recently led him to being selected as the team’s spiritual leader by the coaching staff.
He learned that work ethic and attitude from his dad, Amare said.
“Everything he’s taught me is about respect,” Amare said. “Respect others. Be the best person you can. Have integrity. [All of that] definitely rubbed off on me. I carry that in everything I do in my life.”
The Ramirezes came to Derby from Texas last year. Before that, they lived in New Mexico. His dad has been deployed to a number of other locations.
That distance can be hard, Amare said, but you get used to it. You just have to learn patience, another skill his dad taught him. Learning patience has helped Amare on the field and in life.
After graduation, Amare wants to continue playing football. It’s what he loves to do. That’s another thing he learned from his dad – find your passion and make it your life.
“[My dad is] doing what he loves. He’s doing it for our country. He’s my role model.”