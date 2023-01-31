As the forecast in Kansas calls for snow and below freezing temperatures, it’s nice to imagine yourself on a beach in an exotic location. One lucky winner of the Derby Community Foundation (DCF) fundraiser raffle will win just that at the annual dinner on Feb. 25.
“Experience Greece” is the theme of the dinner and the destination of the grand prize package of the raffle. Valued at more than $7,000, the five-night trip has stops in Athens and Mykonos, Greece.
This is the second time the DCF has raffled a travel package as part of its annual fundraiser, the last time being a trip to Hollywood in 2018, according to DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn.
The Fundraising Event Committee of the DCF chose to rebrand and focus on offering a new experience from a different country each year beginning this year. Their first choice was Greece.
“Visitors have been lured to this ancient civilization for thousands of years and few cities rival Athens when it comes to historical importance. It’s a must for history and archeology buffs,” according to trip organizer Winspire Travel.
A guided tour of the Acropolis in Athens is part of the prize package along with a two-night stay at Fresh Hotel. Roundtrip airfare from Athens to Mykonos and transportation to and from the airport by limousine is also included. Airfare travel from Wichita to Athens is partially paid for by a $1,000 travel voucher.
After two nights in Athens, the prize winner will be transported to Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea. Known for its cosmopolitan nightlife and shopping and beautiful white sand beaches, Mykonos also has many quaint vistas and interesting archaeological aspects. According to the myth, it is the place where the giants slain by Hercules were buried and that is why the island is strewn with big rocks.
The prize package includes a three-night stay at Mykonian Kyma Hotel (myconiankyma.gr/). The hotel boasts a large pool, champagne breakfast and spa services. Available experiences include horseback riding, beach hopping, and even yachting.
Funds raised from the raffle will be used for Community Enrichment Grants offered by the DCF. These grants are up to $2,500 for a grassroots non-profit or government agency that is “doing innovative and meaningful work that fits within the Derby Community Foundation’s mission and that enriches or responds to immediate needs within the community.”
Full details about the trip can be found on derbycf.org. Tickets for the raffle are $50 and available on the DCF website or from any board member. Winner selected at the Feb. 25 dinner and need not be present to win.