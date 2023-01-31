Greek church

Iconic white churches with blue roofs are just one sight to look forward to for the winner of the “Experience Greece” trip package being raffled by the Derby Community Foundation.

 Jeff Heidel

As the forecast in Kansas calls for snow and below freezing temperatures, it’s nice to imagine yourself on a beach in an exotic location. One lucky winner of the Derby Community Foundation (DCF) fundraiser raffle will win just that at the annual dinner on Feb. 25.

“Experience Greece” is the theme of the dinner and the destination of the grand prize package of the raffle. Valued at more than $7,000, the five-night trip has stops in Athens and Mykonos, Greece.

