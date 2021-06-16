The Derby Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Great Duck Derby from 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James St.).
Winners from heat races – taking place along the lazy river – will earn various prizes (gift cards), while qualifying ducks from each heat will also have a chance to earn their owners $1,000 in the championship race. Owners will be able to watch races in-person or online.
Ducks can be purchased through noon on June 24 for $5 (one duck), $20 (five), $50 (12) and $100 (25). For more information on the event contact lindsi@derbychamber.com or visit www.derbychamber.com.