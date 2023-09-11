Library Concrete Design

Artificial palm trees and colored concrete are part of a unique design in the new park to be constructed on the grounds of the Derby Public Library.

 

In December of 2020, Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson went to his Library Board with some ideas on how they could utilize some of the ground outside of the library. Last month, he finally received approval for a federal matching grant of nearly $363,000 to help construct an outdoor, interactive learning park.

“It’s been a long process. This grant gives us the go,” Gustafson exclaimed.   

