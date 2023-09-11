In December of 2020, Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson went to his Library Board with some ideas on how they could utilize some of the ground outside of the library. Last month, he finally received approval for a federal matching grant of nearly $363,000 to help construct an outdoor, interactive learning park.
“It’s been a long process. This grant gives us the go,” Gustafson exclaimed.
The park, Gustafson refers to as a “pocket park,” will be around 4,000 square feet and targeted to children and families. It will be located at the back of the library, on ground in the northwest corner of the current lot.
“The park will have 8 to 10 outdoor musical instruments to provide interactive music play and learning,” Gustafson said.
The current plans also include a picnic area with tables, a performance lawn and splash pad. Gustafson prefers a more interactive splash pad. Past community feedback has indicated a desire for more interactive features in a splash pad.
“The splash pad water will provide a cooling effect to the area in the heat of the summer. The hope is it can be designed for conservation with circulating water,” Gustafson said.
The architectural design of the park is inspired by famous urban planner Roberto Burle Marx. It will include cabana style shelters, artificial palm trees, tiki torches and more. The concrete areas are to be designed with multiple swirls of different colored concrete.
Because of the uniqueness, Gustafson anticipates the park will be a regional draw.
More events are expected to be held in the new area, including conducting some of the library’s current activities there. Gustafson said they will have musical performers outside, story time and some after school programs and teen programs will use the area as an event space.
“It is just another way that people can interact with the library and the community,” Gustafson said.
The grant that spurred the project is from the Land and Water Conservation fund through the National Parks Service. The Kansas Wildlife and Parks partners with the park service to administer the grant.
The grant is a matching grant, meaning the amount will be matched by funds and donations or smaller grants through the library. Gustafson says the bulk of the matching money will come from the library’s capital improvement fund.
The final cost of the park has not been determined yet. Construction could start later this year and be completed sometime in 2024. The City of Derby Parks Department will maintain the park.