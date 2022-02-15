Grant committee taking aim at drug/alcohol misuse

Back in 2019, the Derby Health Collaborative did a community health survey that pinpointed two major concerns – mental health and drug/alcohol misuse.
“That led the Derby Health Collaborative to look at ways that we could be a resource or seek out funding to provide programs for the community to help combat mental illness and/or substance use abuse,” said grant coordinator Janea Trapp.
In the past year, the DHC has taken on efforts to address both. Most recently, a committee was formed to help utilize Kansas Prevention Collaborative-Community Initiative grant funds received through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS). The goal of those funds? To reduce and prevent substance abuse in identified communities, particularly in regards to alcohol.
Funding the DHC received is intended for the planning phase, with the committee formed as a resource in those efforts and pulling from 13 different community sectors (law enforcement, schools, military, etc.) to gain input on the issue.
Meetings officially started in 2022 and Trapp noted the committee is still seeking participants to help shape the community plan. Typically, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Derby Recreation Center’s Greteman Room. The next meeting is scheduled for March 1.
As part of the planning phase, DHS will collect data and file quarterly reports. Those efforts and that of the committee will help form a strategic plan that can be put in place in the next phase of the grant over two years.
“Really, this year is just planning. It’s collecting data from the community to kind of get their feel on the climate around addressing substance use,” Trapp said. “We’ll look at different evidence-based strategies to actually implement in the next year starting July 1 … whether it be in the school district, after school programs, maybe partnering through the Derby Recreation Commission – what we can do as a whole to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do.”
“Ultimately our end goal is to develop a plan and how we can educate the community a little bit more,” said Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams.
While the committee will help gauge how community leaders and other members see substance abuse issues, schools in Kansas have their own survey (Kansas Communities That Care) to help paint a picture. Trapp noted those surveys are currently being completed by sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th graders in the district to help provide more data for the grant committee.
According to the 2021 survey, first substance use within Derby was reported as early as eighth grade.
“The risk of substance use problems increases the earlier that they start. As a community we should be concerned because that goes into adulthood, too,” Trapp said. “A lot of times, communities don’t come together and rally around an issue until something tragic happens. The real tragedy is that we’re losing kids, and it’s not just alcohol; to me it’s all inter-related.”
Based on the DHC survey, Williams noted there is a “vague awareness” of the issue of under-age alcohol and drug misuse in the community, so education is another part of the committee’s goal.
Knowing the consequences of early substance use, Trapp noted the committee wants to be proactive in addressing the issue in the Derby community. While Trapp is not sure what the next intervention steps should be, she admitted she is encouraged by the involvement of the committee members and knows having diverse experiences will help the group that much more.
“Many hands make the work lighter, and we need people from all different backgrounds,” Trapp said. “We truly want this to be something that makes a difference in the lives of our students. We don’t want to just throw another cookie cutter program at them.”
For more information or to get involved with the grant committee, contact Trapp at 788-3781.