Watching Derby resident Beverly "Beve" Schneider play basketball, you get the feeling it's 100 years ago.
No surprise there as that's one of the concepts with the sport of granny basketball, a light-hearted form of hoops for women 50 and older.
Or as the league's motto states: "A gentle game for women of a certain age."
The uniforms feature black bloomers and long-sleeved blouses with black ties. They do add colorful socks unique to each team to make it easier for players to spot teammates.
Those retro uniforms can get a bit warm at times, Schneider admitted.
"Thank goodness I don't have to wear clothes like they did all the time," said Schneider, who bought her uniform rather than sew her own like some players do.
Along with the modest attire, the 1920s rules were set up so that women wouldn't strain themselves too hard on the hardwood.
"They didn't think girls should be physical because it might hurt their ability to have children," she said.
The players also are reminded of the 1920 sense of modesty.
Granny basketball has kept social conduct up a full century later as players get a "flesh foul" if they show too much skin, especially flesh above the elbow or knees.
They poke a bit of humor at that foul, which results in a turnover.
At an exhibition during halftime of a recent Wichita State game, Schneider pulled up her pants to reveal a temporary Shocker tattoo.
It's six-on-six basketball
Along with the old-fashioned uniforms, fans will notice that the game features six-on-six play, with two centers, two guards and two forwards — and only the forwards can score.
There's no running, but players can walk quickly, or scurry, as Schneider calls it.
Also, the ball is a little smaller than the regulation basketball, but the height of the basket is still the same.
And if a player scores with an underhand shot — or "granny style” — well, that's a three-point play no matter where they are on the court.
Schneider is just fine with the different rules, saying "they're great," and has no desire to switch over to college-style regulation play.
Players have to be at least 50 years old to take part, but most are older.
At 86, Schneider is the senior player on her squad, although it's not unheard of to have players in their 90s.
Schneider, who has lived in Derby for 14 years and is retired from the aircraft industry, plays for the ICT AeroBelles, one of two teams in the area.
The other is Sugar and Spice. The women like to have fun with their team names, as there are the Hot Flashes out of Emporia, the Grayhawkers from Lawrence, and a California gold country group known as the Gold Diggers.
"They do have some funny names out there," Schneider said.
And slogans, too, as one states, in a double entendre, that the women are "off their rockers."
Audiences enjoy the sport, too
Granny basketball is pulling in the players, and there are now some 41 teams in 10 states – most in the Midwest – including 14 teams in Iowa, where the activity started in 2005.
The season runs from January through spring, depending on how the teams do.
The AeroBelles' team captain, Karen Baxter, also is a Derby resident, although at "only 81" she's kind of young, Schneider laughed.
The team, coached by Tim Nyberg, has a bit more than a dozen women on the roster. They practice at the East Wichita YMCA and play their games at the Y's Farha Center.
The crowd joins in the boisterous games, too, usually cheering them on, and if a player falls, the shout from the audience can be "granny down!"
Because of the rules, injuries are rare, but Schneider recalls a woman who did break an arm in play. However, there's little or no contact as players are not to get within three inches of each other and can't knock the ball out of the others' arm.
Game scores usually get up into the 40 or so range, with Schneider often contributing four or five points.
Teams also have to provide the game's three referees, so there's a lot to do and assignments during a contest, which consists of four eight-minute quarters.
COVID-19 did put a major clamp on the teams, shutting down play for awhile and disappointing Schneider and others, but they're back in action now, and she plans to keep up on her hardwood activity.
Ask her how long and she's quick with a reply: "as long as I can."
For more on the ICT AeroBelles, visit www.grannybasketball.com/t/ict-aerobelles.