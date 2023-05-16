Alivia Turner has taken charge and become a leader in her school community, with the fruits of her labor now paying off – officially graduating from Derby High School on May 14.
Turner started in USD 260 in seventh grade at Derby North Middle School, quickly getting involved with band and KAY Club – efforts she kept up through high school. Additionally, once at DHS, she also joined the track team, student crew and Panther Pals mentor program.
Band became like a second family for Turner, given all the time dedicated to that pursuit. It is also something she plans to continue in college at Kansas State University – with the bonds formed and former Derby band members who are a part of that program keeping that going.
While serving as a section leader (clarinet) previously, Turner got the chance to build on that role and serve as a drum major for the DHS marching band this past fall. In fact, Turner – along with Kela Schnelle and Talia Ransom – was part of what is believed to be the first all-female African-American drum major staff. It is a milestone accomplishment not lost on Turner or the others that only motivated them further.
“Once we had gotten those roles, we were really excited about it, but we knew that was a big responsibility because we had other young girls who were of minority backgrounds – not just African-American, but Hispanic, Asian and everything – who were now looking up to us and they can see, ‘oh, there’s a chance for me; there’s a chance that I can get picked next seeing these girls up there, all minorities, having this big leadership position,’” Turner said. “It meant a lot.”
Beyond her leadership role with the marching band, Turner also took charge with the Panther Pals special needs mentoring program.
Having a cousin (who her parents recently took guardianship of) in the program was a little extra motivation for Turner. Typically, that program sees mentors help students one on one, but Turner got the chance to work with a group of students the past two years – teaching them life lessons while also spending time outside of school on trips to the pumpkin patch, zoo, bowling, etc.
“It shaped me as a better person, and it’s taught me lessons that I might have not learned before working with these kids – like patience,” Turner said. “Derby has a great, great program for their special needs kids.”
Outside of school, Turner is also very active with ministries at her church – like the soup and sandwich ministry, going out and feeding the homeless. Service has always been a key element of Turner’s community involvement given what she saw growing up and starting out in Wichita schools.
“Seeing kids that I was brought up with that were less fortunate, they didn’t have resources that I had, I wanted to give my resources that I had to them – give them an opportunity to have the same type of quality of life, or close to, that I had being brought up,” Turner said.
After entering Derby Public Schools in middle school, Turner officially moved to Derby her freshman year of high school.
During that time, amid COVID and some personal struggles – like the death of both of her great-grandmothers – Turner’s academics began to slip. She credited the caring staff at DHS, like English teacher Dianna Beck, with getting her back on track.
“She [Beck] kind of took me under her wing and she kind of made sure that I stayed focus, that I stayed on track to graduate. That’s something that a lot of the teachers don’t like seeing is seeing kids being held back because they couldn’t graduate,” Turner said. “They want you to be successful. They want you to graduate. They want you to have a good future.”
Now that she has earned her diploma, Turner is set to pursue her passion of becoming a veterinarian at K-State. She has been “obsessed” with animals since she was 3 years old and a previous job working at El Paso Animal Hospital only solidified that.
Graduating from DHS is the first step toward that. Having a cousin who died before getting to graduate, the significance of the milestone is not lost on Turner, given that “tomorrow’s never promised.”
With her experiences at Derby, Turner has learned to value every moment and continue striving to do her best.
“Being at Derby has shaped me to become the successful person that I know I can be. It’s definitely pushed me to be better. It’s pushed me to be myself,” Turner said. “Derby has definitely molded me to be a better person, to kind of look at the world different and be more of a person that’s comfortable in my own skin to be able to do whatever I have my mind set in stone to do.”