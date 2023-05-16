GRAD Alivia Turner

Alivia Turner (left), Kela Schnelle (middle) and Talia Ransom made up the first all-female African-American drum major staff at DHS this past fall. It was a significant accomplishment not lost on Turner and typical of the service leadership model she strives for in the community.

 COURTESY

Alivia Turner has taken charge and become a leader in her school community, with the fruits of her labor now paying off – officially graduating from Derby High School on May 14. 

Turner started in USD 260 in seventh grade at Derby North Middle School, quickly getting involved with band and KAY Club – efforts she kept up through high school. Additionally, once at DHS, she also joined the track team, student crew and Panther Pals mentor program.

