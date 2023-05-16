Both senior speakers Thu Le and Jayden (Naomi) Island were heavily involved during their tenures at Derby High School. Student Council, National Honor Society, DECA and more were among a long list announced during their introductions.
While memories and achievements were touched on by both in their speeches, a common theme was that the best is yet to come for the DHS class of 2023.
“Some of the best moments in your life have still yet to be lived,” Le said. “We have so much more life to live, so many more moments to experience, so many more new people to meet, and the end of this chapter is not the end. We have so much more waiting for us."
In looking ahead, Le and Island also reflected back on the path the senior class took to get to graduation.
Although the halls of DHS and fighting for a parking spot outside the building may no longer necessarily be part of fellow students’ routines, both speakers noted there is a lot the new Derby alumni can take with them from their high school experiences.
“These past four years have taught all of us what it means to be resilient and resourceful,” Le said.
“We’ve gone through so much together,” Island said. “Your achievements at the individual level never fail to surprise me.”
Sports accolades, academic honors and artistic achievements were all highlighted, with Le noting the class of 2023 has seemingly “seen, done and achieved it all.”
Island stated that there may be some fear and anxiety over the unknowns of the future, but both she and Le are confident that success will continue on with the graduated seniors – whether they are going off to college or entering the workforce immediately.
Embarking on the next steps of their journeys, in reflecting back before moving forward Le and Island called for their fellow seniors to show gratitude for those who helped them on their paths.
Friends and family were among those Island and Le singled out, both their parents specifically – who, in Le’s case, “came to this country with nothing in order to give me everything.”
And then there is the faculty and staff – from teachers to SROs to custodians and lunch ladies – who Le also called out for their role helping the class of 2023 make it to graduation. For all that help along the way, Le and Island encouraged their fellow Panthers not to overlook that on their special day.
“These people often go unrecognized and under-appreciated, but when you leave here today I ask that you give them a big hug or a word of encouragement,” Island said.
“I think the main factor is I just wanted to be able to thank everyone who’s helped me along the way,” Island said. “I’ve realized that the people that I’ve met – my educators, all of the friends that I’ve meet, even the administrators and the lunch ladies – they are the people who shaped my experiences, and I know going forward the people that I meet in the future will also be the people that will shape my experience as to who I am as a person, who I am as a student and even in my future career.”
While both speakers noted a number of meaningful experiences through their years at DHS, they ended with a call to action to add to that and continue to build and rely on those support networks into the future.
“Class of 2023,” Le said, “I wish that each and every single one of you will continue to develop and make many more meaningful connections as you navigate and live the rest of your lives.”
“As we move into a new chapter of life,” Island said, “increase [your] understanding of one another and how small moments have the biggest meanings moving forward together.”