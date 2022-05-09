During the graduation ceremony for the Derby High School Class of 2022 held May 8 at Koch Arena, senior speakers Chloe Johnson and Parker Tauer sent their classmates forth with similar inspiring words.
Both Johnson and Tauer noted that the ’22 graduates have seen a number of changes through their high school careers. That was in reference to the obvious pandemic-related changes the seniors dealt with due to COVID – going from block scheduling to remote learning and back – but Johnson also pointed out the new technology and new surroundings the Class of 2022 had to adjust to as well.
Johnson, who admitted she has wanted to speak at her high school graduation for as long as she can remember, drew parallels between this year’s group of seniors and the high school renovations they have witnessed from start to finish. Like those renovations, there may have been some bumps along the way but, “ultimately the outcome is way better than we could have ever predicted.”
“We’ve persevered through so much through high school that we can continue that through our next step and our next chapter in life, whether it’s going to college or going straight into the work force,” Johnson said of the driving message behind her speech. “We can make it through anything.”
A four-year member of both the Debate/Forensics and golf teams (qualifying for nationals three times in the former), as well as president of the National Honor Society, Johnson said she felt more than capable of presenting the accomplishments of the ’22 class. That ranged from making state in nearly every sport through all four years of high school to the “plethora” of students who graduated with a GPA over 4.0.
Following high school, Johnson plans to attend the University of Kansas and study accounting, with plans to attend law school beyond that and eventually practice corporate law.
Through her four years, one of the biggest lessons Johnson attested to learning in her speech is that time is valuable, something the Derby High teachers, coaches and staff have illustrated. Those teachers invested their time in helping the seniors achieve their accomplishments and reach the graduation milestone, for which Johnson shared gratitude on behalf of her class. Now, having the opportunity to reflect and reminisce on their high school years will always be “time well spent” as Johnson put it, but the newest Panther alumni also have plenty of time to shape their futures.
“My time at Derby has taught me a lot of life lessons, whether through academics in general or through teachers,” Johnson said. “I kind of learned that you have to focus your time on what you want to do and put all of your effort in what you want to do in order to achieve great things.”
Fate somewhat played a role in leading Tauer to address his fellow seniors, as he said both his mother and grandmother had separate dreams about him speaking at graduation. As a theatre kid, Tauer is familiar with auditioning, so he did not shy away from the spotlight either.
Addressing similar themes of change and adaptation, Tauer spoke to the DHS Class of 2022 making it through Zoom calls in their beds, virtual rehearsals, impromptu COVID tests and more on the way to graduation, with the support of DHS staff – from the smallest therapy dog to “the big dog himself” Principal Tim Hamblin – helping along the way.
“I want them to leave knowing that even through the hardest times in life, everything’s going to be alright,” Tauer said of his speech. “There’s going to be bumps in the road, but just be yourself, live life to the fullest and you won’t have any regrets.”
Personally, Tauer plans to attend Wichita State University and hopes to pursue a career in music education given the impact DHS choir teacher Tyler Morris has had on him as a mentor.
Tauer has attended Derby schools since kindergarten, “so I really bleed green.” Like his fellow classmates, he had a lot of “wins” to celebrate this year – like being named Homecoming King in the fall and being part of the Madrigals choir that recently won a sweepstakes award at the Heartland Music Festival.
Noting the successful path the entire Class of 2022 has been on and the multiple career opportunities ahead, Tauer encouraged his fellow seniors to embrace the change and let the unknowns they have faced the past four years continue to push them forward and “fuel our passion, creativity and drive to help create a brighter future for all.”
Closing his speech with the words of Eleanor Roosevelt that, “the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” Tauer called upon the Class of 2022 to “dream the biggest dreams possible and go out and share those dreams with the world.”