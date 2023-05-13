Kaitlyn Reid profile

Derby High School senior Kaitlyn Reid has spirit, and she plans to take that with her pursuing cheering and coaching opportunities at Friends University after graduation.

 COURTESY/JARED WEINMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Since the age of 4, Kaitlyn Reid has been working on her cheerleading skills. At the end of April, she competed at the Allstar World Championship, a cheer competition in Orlando, Fla. 

All that hard work in developing her cheer skills has also paid off for Reid, a senior at Derby High School, with a spot on the Friends University cheer team next fall. 

1
0
0
0
0