GRAD Brooklyn Owings

Brooklyn Owings is one of several Derby High School students who have taken advantage of the Panther Learning Center – offering an alternative educational path – since it opened a few years ago. Owings got back on track at the PLC and graduated with her class on May 14.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

When Brooklynn Owings, who goes by Maxx, graduated with the Derby High School class of 2023 on May 14, she made a 180-degree turn around from her junior year when she was ready to give up on school.

It was in January of 2022 that Owings joined the Panther Learning Center [PLC] program at Derby High School, which had opened a year earlier. It was there that Owings was able to overcome the obstacles that were in the path of her education journey.

