When Brooklynn Owings, who goes by Maxx, graduated with the Derby High School class of 2023 on May 14, she made a 180-degree turn around from her junior year when she was ready to give up on school.
It was in January of 2022 that Owings joined the Panther Learning Center [PLC] program at Derby High School, which had opened a year earlier. It was there that Owings was able to overcome the obstacles that were in the path of her education journey.
“Being in the classroom with 30 kids, and a lot of them not understanding or really liking me, it was hard,” Owings said. “I tried to make friends [but] not a lot of people seemed to care. I didn’t fit in, and I didn’t have teachers that I felt I connected with at all. I was having problems with bullying, and by the time my junior year came around I was done – I wasn’t showing up because there’s no point if I can’t get anywhere.”
Owings and her father met with the school’s principal, and he recommended her for the PLC program.
“I said I would love to join a program like that, and I started in January after we came back from Christmas break. I loved it immediately,” she said.
Luan Sparks, Director of Alternative Learning for Derby Public Schools, oversees the PLC.
“We serve between 50 and 55 students at a time with what I call ‘at risk’ indicators that are impacting their ability to learn,” Sparks explained.
The center, located on the east back side of the high school in the FEMA shelter, is staffed by a full-time certified teacher, full-time counselor, a program secretary for the Alternative Learning Department and Sparks.
It was in the smaller, self-paced learning environment that Owings was able to change the trajectory of her education journey.
“The classrooms [in the PLC] consist of about 15 to 20 kids, and when you walk in you really see diversity in the classroom,” Owings said. “There are all kinds of different cliques and groups of people, but everyone comes together to be so loving when new people join.”
The online learning, accountability and parent-staff-student involvement worked well for Owings.
“Being able to go out into an open area with the windows, I’d put my headphones on, and I got to it,” she said.
Every student admitted to the PLC meets every other week with the counselor where they review their grades, their online progression, and how much work they are getting completed, among other things.
“I loved that you are kind of under the microscope,” Owings said. “You need that structure because growing up you’re not always going to put your best interest first. The people around you really will; they care about you.
“Everything is based on the student’s pace – you push yourself and they truly push you,” Owings added. “You can work on five classes every day, or you can knock out one class in a week. They make sure you’re getting that work done, and that constant reminder really helps.”
When Owings joined the Panther Learning Center her GPA had almost fallen off the charts, but she walked at graduation with a 2.0 GPA.
Moreover, Owings has been accepted at Butler Community College where she’s planning to major in business in pursuit of starting her own business.
“I want to do cosmetology – not just hair but makeup, nails, all of it, and open my own salon,” she enthused.
Although she has been “done with classes since October” and working, Owings was elated about walking at graduation.
“This is something I worked very hard for,” Owings said.