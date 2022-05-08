Adjusting to the unknown was a common theme touched upon as the latest Derby High School graduates were celebrated during a ceremony at Wichita’s Koch Arena on May 8.
“Seated before me are some of the most strong-willed, patient, resilient, and tech-savvy students to ever grace the halls of Derby High,” said commencement speaker Parker Tauer. “We are proof that human beings are truly adept at pivoting at a moment's notice.”
Pandemic-related challenges were among those unknowns it was noted the graduating class had to adapt to, as well as new technology and new surroundings – with the class of ’22 the first to fully see the Derby High School renovation from start to finish, as fellow commencement speaker Chloe Johnson pointed out.
Before embarking on the variety of futures ahead for the newest Panther alumni, fellow senior Vivian Kalb also spoke to those unknowns, reflecting back to some of her first days on the DHS campus.
Noting that her fellow seniors may remember being intimated or unsure of what high school was going to be like as freshmen, Kalb recalled walking down the DHS halls during the start of her freshman year nervous about finding her way to her next class.
During her anxious trek from class to class, she was stopped by a white-haired man – late DHS teacher Pat Paske – who had found out she was a runner and wanted to talk about her latest race.
Unknown to Paske, an educator of 50-plus years who spent his last 18 at DHS, Kalb had lost her grandfather and “biggest cheerleader” before her freshman year. Paske unwittingly adopted that role, with Kalb hearing similar stories from fellow classmates after his passing.
Not having those interactions with Paske after his passing was when Kalb noted she truly felt the impact of what his presence meant, a realization she intends to take with her beyond her high school days.
“One of the lessons that I’m going to take away from my time at Derby High School is that you never know the impact you are having on others and that a few kind words can completely change the trajectory of someone’s day,” Kalb said.
In Paske’s honor, Kalb left her senior class with the words of Jackie Robinson that, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
Moving on, the class of ’22 has the chance to shape the impact it can make, with the unknowns and constant changes faced only helping prepare the graduates for what’s next and driving them forward.
Already, though, the 2022 senior class has made quite the impact in their time at Derby High – as attested to by DHS Principal Tim Hamblin.
Collectively, Hamblin pointed out that the ’22 class – one of the largest in the school’s history – claimed multiple league and state titles in athletics, put on numerous massive fine arts productions (between music, drama, etc.) and boasted a number of academic accolades.
The range of those impacts was highlighted in Hamblin’s remarks to the graduating seniors, including Pierre Mason’s effort to push the streak of National Merit Finalists at DHS past a decade. On the athletics side, he joked that Andon Carpenter – a part of three state football titles at DHS – was heading off “to help KU start a football program.” And then there were the numerous students graduating with their associate’s degrees already in hand, like Zach Weaver who completed a welding program and has already started a job with Designer Palms.
Unknowns may yet be ahead for the latest DHS graduates as they move past high school, but as Hamblin noted, they have certainly left their mark at their alma mater.
“Derby High School is better because you attended it,” Hamblin said, “and I’m so proud to have been your principal.