Derby senior Savannah Hein has dedicated three years of service to the Derby High School Panther Pal mentor program.
“She has become quite a leader and teacher to my students,” said special education teacher Jennifer Scritchfield.
Open to sophomores through seniors, the Panther Pal mentor program encourages exceptional students who show qualities of a role model to become part of the program. The program pairs regular education students involved in the program with special education students. They participate in educational activities, tutoring, sports, field trips and so much more. The main purpose of the Panther Pal program is to build mentorship, connections and lifelong friendships.
Hein embodies all the characteristics that go into making an exceptional Panther Pal mentor.
“Examples of her kind heart are that she independently arranges, organizes, and communicates with parents so that she can pick them up in her own car and take Panther Pals to school dances and events. She takes them to sit-down restaurants and ensures the entire group goes up to the door of each home to meet the parents of whomever they are picking up. She eats lunch with my students on a regular basis and communicates with them in other ways throughout the day,” Scritchfield said.
Some of Hein’s favorite things to do as a mentor are reading to the students, helping with homework, playing games, going on field trips, teaching lessons, and assisting with the reward system and prize shop.
Hein shares a special bond and mission with special education student Miriam Frizzell.
“I have known Miriam for a few years and she is just so nice, always giving me hugs. Our friendship and bond really grew bigger this year when we joined Panther Paws sign language club. I love getting to know her; sign language has really connected us. We also love going out to eat together,” Hein said.
“Savannah is teaching Girl Scout troops about Kabuki Syndrome. She and Miriam Frizzell go together to each presentation to present, educate and teach sign language to those welcoming her into their meetings,” Scritchfield said.
Recently, Hein and Frizzell had fun getting ready for prom and attending the dance together. They also walked next to each other at graduation on May 8.
Outside of the time she dedicates to Panther Pals, Hein also works part-time, is active in her church and is an Honor student.
“She is definitely an outstanding senior,” Scritchfield said.
Hein’s goal after she graduates is to study Pre-occupational Therapy at Newman University with the goal of one day working in schools as an occupational therapist for special education students.