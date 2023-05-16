Troy Allen was entering wrestling form, but in an instant, it turned into a whole new level of adversity to overcome. A separated shoulder plagued Allen in his junior and senior seasons, but that did not stop him from taking second in Class 6A at 144 pounds and providing crucial points for the 2023 Class 6A state champions.
Allen had been wrestling for Derby nearly his entire wrestling career. He finally started to hit his best season in his junior year. With only three losses heading into the Andover tournament, just three weeks before the regional tournament, Allen felt something he had never felt before.
Allen and his opponent went out of bounds, and when he hit the ground there was great force upon his shoulder. He said he felt an instant pain in his shoulder and couldn’t feel his arm. His shoulder had come out of place and back in.
He was put on the shelf for three weeks before the regional tournament, and Allen felt like he could make a run for the state title, but his shoulder again popped out of place twice at the tournament. Allen reached the state tournament but was slowed by the injury.
Heading into his senior year, Allen felt ready for a solid season, but at one of the last practices before the opening dual of the season, his shoulder popped out again, but the pain was even greater than before. After going to the doctor, it would be a lengthy recovery process, and his wrestling career was in jeopardy.
“It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Allen said. “When you spend your whole life doing some- thing, and it felt like it was being taken away from you, it was heartbreaking.”
Facing a career-defining decision, Allen talked with his parents and coaches about the next steps. Ultimately the decision was up to him, and he chose to make the most of his situation.
“I knew I couldn’t dwell on something out of my control,” Allen said. “Coach Kelly [Heincker] told me that those were the circumstances in front of me. I could complain and make excuses about it or I could make the most of it and I chose to make the most out of it.”
Entering the regional tournament with a 0-0 record and having not wrestled in a competition threw off Allen’s confidence at first, but he managed to work his way to the state semifinal in his weight class.
Facing the top-seeded wrestler at 144 pounds in Class 6A in the state semifinal, Allen got a key takedown early and soldiered his way through the rest of the match in a 10-9 decision win to reach the final. Allen dropped the championship match but was extremely proud of how he wrestled in his final season.
“I can’t be sad about any part of my perfor- mance,” Allen said. “I performed better than I thought I would, and anyone else thought I would do too, so I am very proud of myself for that.”
Allen’s postseason run was fueled by heart and belief between Allen and head coach Bill Ross. The two shared a bond throughout Allen’s injury and rehab process that helped them keep pushing.
“For Allen to be able to do that and have such a good attitude through the whole thing was amazing,” Ross said. “He always believed in himself, and I believed in him. It was a lot of prayers, a lot of belief. We never gave up on each other, and it was very special.”
It was an adversity-filled year for Panther wrestling that started with the sudden passing of assistant coach Jeremy Molloy and continued throughout the season with injuries, but the Panthers united to win the state title.
“I had known [Molloy] since I was 5 years old, and that was a big deal right at the start of the season,” Allen said. “It kind of diminished our team; you could see it in the room. It was wrestling season, but something was just different; something wasn’t right. The whole year felt like a train wreck with all the injuries we had. The whole team had adversity, just stuff nobody could see, but I couldn’t believe we won it.”
Allen said he is done wrestling but would like to continue being around the sport. He wants to do anything he can to help give back to the Derby wrestling community because the sport has taught him so many life skills, like how to battle adversity.
“I really want to come back for Derby, even if it is not at the high school level,” Allen said. “Even if it is helping coach the kids club, anything I can do to help. I really love wrestling, and I feel like any impact that I can make is better than nothing.”