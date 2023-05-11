Hard work throughout her school career – along with support from educators, family and friends – has paid off in a big way for Thu Le of the Derby High School class of 2023. The academic star has been accepted to not one, not two, but three highly competitive Ivy League colleges: Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell.
Ahead of the DHS graduation ceremony, Le announced she had chosen to continue her education at Harvard.
In any case, she's pleased about the doors opening for her.
"It was very exciting," she said.
Even more so, she added because she was "not really expecting much" from her applications.
"You can never be sure to get good results," she said.
Le found out about the acceptance on "Ivy Day," which was March 30 this year. That's the date all the league's schools announce their admissions decisions.
Le, 18, is in elite company as the acceptance rate at Harvard is only 4%, being the most selective of the Ivys.
Penn also is selective, as only 9% can get in.
At Harvard, students usually have an ACT score of 33 to 36 and Penn applicants usually hit 33 to 35. A perfect ACT score is 36.
Business, economics are prime interests
But there are other factors in play, too, including high GPAs and extra activities, both of which Le had, along with submitting an essay.
Le has a 4.0 GPA and has been involved in the Key Club, Student Council, the National Honor Society and DECA, a business and leadership group.
She also worked as an intern at Textron Aviation in its accounting department through the company's Youth Employment Program.
"It's a holistic approach," she said of the application process.
Le has a special interest in business and economics, planning to pursue the latter while attending Harvard.
Most of her college expenses, which otherwise would be more than $80,000 a school year, will be covered.
"They have very large endowments," Le said.
Le could go to college closer to home, such as KU, but given her academic achievements, it's actually less expensive for her to go to an Ivy League college.
Plus, she would be in the company of some of the nation's top scholars.
During a recent visit to Harvard, Le got the impression that while students have different endeavors, they are supportive of each other, yet open to challenging others to push themselves and excel.
Parents are a motivation to move forward
Le also looks forward to working with accomplished professors.
"They are some of the top in their respective fields," she said.
Education has always come naturally for Le for a simple reason: she loves to learn.
Le lives in Wichita with her family, but is in the USD 260 boundaries. She went to Wineteer Elementary, moved on to Derby North Middle School and then to DHS, where she found a supportive faculty and challenges in taking the most advanced classes possible, including Calculus 2.
While many of the teachers have been helpful, she gives a special salute to science teacher Sarah Wilson.
"She has been a huge help and a great mentor," she said.
Born in Vietnam, Le is helping to fulfill her parents' wish of having their children achieve the American Dream. Her dad, Hung Le, a jewelry repairman, immigrated here about 20 years ago, and then Thu Le came in 2012, along with her mother, Minh Doah, a nail stylist, and her brother, Binh Le. Le went to first grade in Vietnam and speaks fluent Vietnamese with her parents at home.
Le is proud of the way her parents have motivated her to new challenges during the past 11 years – and looks forward to making the dreams of the whole family of more success come true.
"My parents are my biggest motivation," Le said. "They want to give me a life and opportunities they couldn't have."