GRAD Thu Le

Thu Le is taking the next step in pursuing the “American Dream” her family hoped for, with acceptance into three Ivy League colleges amplifying that opportunity.

 COURTESY

Hard work throughout her school career – along with support from educators, family and friends – has paid off in a big way for Thu Le of the Derby High School class of 2023. The academic star has been accepted to not one, not two, but three highly competitive Ivy League colleges: Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell.

Ahead of the DHS graduation ceremony, Le announced she had chosen to continue her education at Harvard.

