Both in terms of total scholarships and the amount awarded, the Derby Community Foundation continues to be a growing asset to Derby High School seniors.

In 2022, the DCF added two more scholarships and awarded a total of $106,000 – a new record high – to local seniors this year.

New scholarships given out this year included the Polk Family Scholarship, which became the largest local scholarship available – awarding $7,500 annually and renewable for a total of four years (a maximum $30,000 value). The Polk family has had five generations graduate from Derby High School. Criteria for the scholarship includes a cumulative 3.0 GPA through high school, enrollment in at least 12 college credit hours per semester and participation in DHS extracurricular activities.

Additionally, a new scholarship was created in honor of the late Pat Paske. Paske was an educator for 50-plus years, spending the last 18 years prior to his passing as a science teacher at Derby High. The Paske Memorial Scholarship will go to a senior pursuing a degree in the field of education.

DCF scholarship winners will be recognized at a post-graduation reception at 4:30 p.m. May 12 in the Austin Room of the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry).

• Polk Family Scholarship – Logan Bach

• Decarsky Foundation Scholarship – Madison Jordan, Fernanda Martinez, Shelby Bussman, Journey Swartz

• Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship – Darius Ybarra, Katelyn Silcox

• Rod and Marilyn Caret Scholarship – Luke Westerman, Brook Cooper

• Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship – Cody Crist

• Derby High School Multifacted Student Scholarship – Katrina Turner ($1,000); Logan Bach ($500); Madison Jordan ($500)

• Rotary Club Scholarships – Katrina Turner, Morgan Haupt, Journey Swartz, Kaydence Bale, Shelby Bussman

• Ada Thoma & Melva Owens Memorial Scholarship – Evan Franke

• Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship – Evander Hutchinson

• Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship – Haley Brown

• Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship – Fernanda Martinez

• Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship – Kayden Egan

• Pat Paske Memorial Scholarship – Evan Franke

• Braxton Kooser Memorial Scholarship – Bridget McAdam

