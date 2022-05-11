Both in terms of total scholarships and the amount awarded, the Derby Community Foundation continues to be a growing asset to Derby High School seniors.
In 2022, the DCF added two more scholarships and awarded a total of $106,000 – a new record high – to local seniors this year.
New scholarships given out this year included the Polk Family Scholarship, which became the largest local scholarship available – awarding $7,500 annually and renewable for a total of four years (a maximum $30,000 value). The Polk family has had five generations graduate from Derby High School. Criteria for the scholarship includes a cumulative 3.0 GPA through high school, enrollment in at least 12 college credit hours per semester and participation in DHS extracurricular activities.
Additionally, a new scholarship was created in honor of the late Pat Paske. Paske was an educator for 50-plus years, spending the last 18 years prior to his passing as a science teacher at Derby High. The Paske Memorial Scholarship will go to a senior pursuing a degree in the field of education.
DCF scholarship winners will be recognized at a post-graduation reception at 4:30 p.m. May 12 in the Austin Room of the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry).
• Polk Family Scholarship – Logan Bach
• Decarsky Foundation Scholarship – Madison Jordan, Fernanda Martinez, Shelby Bussman, Journey Swartz
• Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship – Darius Ybarra, Katelyn Silcox
• Rod and Marilyn Caret Scholarship – Luke Westerman, Brook Cooper
• Diana Unkel Memorial Music Scholarship – Cody Crist
• Derby High School Multifacted Student Scholarship – Katrina Turner ($1,000); Logan Bach ($500); Madison Jordan ($500)
• Rotary Club Scholarships – Katrina Turner, Morgan Haupt, Journey Swartz, Kaydence Bale, Shelby Bussman
• Ada Thoma & Melva Owens Memorial Scholarship – Evan Franke
• Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship – Evander Hutchinson
• Ross Hearn Vocal Music Excellence Scholarship – Haley Brown
• Re’Ana Mekaeil Memorial Scholarship – Fernanda Martinez
• Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship – Kayden Egan
• Pat Paske Memorial Scholarship – Evan Franke
• Braxton Kooser Memorial Scholarship – Bridget McAdam