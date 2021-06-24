On June 26, Grace Communion Derby will celebrate the surrounding community with two events. First, the church will hold its second annual appreciation, encouragement and kindness parade starting at 10 a.m.
Decorated cars will be traveling around Derby Avenue and Kay Street, with the route also going by the Derby Police Department and Fire Station 81.
Following the parade, the church will host a party in Triangle Park (310 S. Derby), with The Berg Shaved Ice Truck to be on hand for the festivities. There will also be games to play. For more information, email contact-us@gcderby.org.