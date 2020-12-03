While members of Grace Communion Derby have been unable to meet in person during the current pandemic, the church has taken advantage of the opportunity presented – renovating the building’s exterior during the temporary hiatus.
Upgrades to the outside of the building started in September and were completed just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 16, according to GCD Hope Coordinator Laura Hayden. That work entailed window and door replacements, upgrading to metal siding on three sides of the building and premium siding (to cover old, dark wood) along the front, replacement of guttering and painting of the second story door, exterior walls and block wall on the south side of the building.
Painting was completed in-house while Sunflower State Exteriors replaced the windows, doors and siding on the capital project.
Through the renovations, Hayden noted some concerns for future water damage were addressed while the renovations are also expected to increase efficiency of utilities and extend the exterior’s longevity.
Improvements to the interior have been addressed since GCD purchased the building in 2017 and the most recent renovations were seen as ways make sure the church remains inviting to all.
“We value our neighborhood and desire to create a welcoming environment,” Hayden said. “As a good neighbor, we wanted to have the building look its best.”