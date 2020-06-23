Taking a page from the playbook of local schools, Grace Communion Church will be holding an Appreciation, Encouragement and Kindness parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
Organizer Melody Everhart noted the parade will start in the church parking lot at 321 S. Derby Ave. and proceed around the one-square-mile block surrounding the church. Then, the parade will also hit the road and visit community partners (like Fire Station 81) as well as shut-in parishioners in the Derby and Wichita area.
In line with school parades held during the pandemic, Everhart noted the idea behind the parade is to show support and that the church is thinking about its parishioners – with members driving and sharing encouraging, kind messages as part of the event. The entire parade is expected to last an hour to an hour and a half.