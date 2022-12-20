Burke Jones, USD 260 Director of Operations, presented an update on the results gathered from a recently installed GPS tracking system in all district fleet vehicles. The installation includes all vehicles except school busses, which are on a separate system.
Jones summed up the results by saying overall the Derby school district has very safe drivers.
To date, only six drivers were reported speeding in district vehicles. Burke said no formal disciplinary action was given. Drivers were given warnings and told if the behavior continued it would result in restricting their privileges to drive district vehicles.
The new system will notify Jones if a driver is exceeding the speed limit by five miles an hour for approximately 30 seconds or more. Jones felt the five miles an hour was a reasonable leeway for drivers. He indicated setting the notification at one mile an hour over the limit would cause constant notifications. Especially in situations where speed zones change and drivers may decelerate for as much as 50 yards into a speed zone.
Jones said the district has tagged some of the offenders to see how they do the next time they drive a vehicle. He noticed on subsequent trips they are not speeding. The new system can also track harsh cornering and fast acceleration.
The GPS tracker has also been used for other purposes. If the district has a maintenance emergency of some kind in a certain school building, they can see what maintenance vehicle is closest and dispatch that vehicle.
Jones says there are situations where a transport van may need to pick up students in Wichita. If the driver gets held up in traffic or has to reroute, due to a wreck or something else, a parent might call to see where the van is.
“We can pull up the location of that vehicle and tell the parent exactly where it is,” he said.
The new system also has a maintenance reminder feature and Jones said that has been very helpful in keeping up on service needs.
The GPS tracking system was installed in the spring of 2022 and costs the district approximately $12 a month per vehicle to maintain the service. Jones said, all in all, the program has been successful and because of it staff has seen a reduction in speeding events.