Jeffrey Gowen Art Spotlight

Jeffrey Gowen is shown with one of his first paintings, “AliDile,” which he still considers to be his master piece – which is currently part of his “Flabbergasted” exhibit on display at the library.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Derby resident Jeffrey Gowen has always had a passion for art, starting out drawing and sketching while in school before “life got busy.”

Seeing his talent, Gowen’s mother suggested he take art classes. Following her passing in 2018, after a chance encounter with some Derby Recreation Commission advertising, Gowen did just that – taking up acrylic painting as therapy for his grief.

