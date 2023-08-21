Derby resident Jeffrey Gowen has always had a passion for art, starting out drawing and sketching while in school before “life got busy.”
Seeing his talent, Gowen’s mother suggested he take art classes. Following her passing in 2018, after a chance encounter with some Derby Recreation Commission advertising, Gowen did just that – taking up acrylic painting as therapy for his grief.
“It quiets the depression, it quiets anything that brings you down; you’re just focusing on creating, almost like a hobby would,” Gowen said.
Now, Gowen is shedding more light on his artwork, currently exhibiting in the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery through Sept. 24.
After his early years sketching, when Gowen revisited his artistic pursuits he experimented with oil painting briefly before naturally being drawn to work with acrylics.
“The way it just worked in my hands, it was just like ‘wow,’ nothing could go wrong if I did that and I was able to work with it well,” Gowen said.
Gowen’s first acrylic painting, “AliDile,” is among those featured in his current exhibit, “Flabbergasted.”
Initially, Gowen began art classes through the DRC when they were still hosted at Derby Middle School – before transferring to classes offered at the Hubbard Arts Center once it opened. Gowen takes roughly one class a week that lasts a couple hours, though he noted he wished he could do it longer.
Derby Arts Council board member Stephanie Bayliff first came to know Gowen as a fellow classmate before working with him as an instructor at the Hubbard Arts Center. Prior to his current solo show, Bayliff noted she encouraged Gowen and fellow classmates to enter the Gallery 12 Invitational exhibit in Wichita. Both have continued submitting pieces for the gallery’s exhibits since, especially highlighting the former’s evolution as an artist.
“As his teacher, I have seen him grow a great deal as a skilled artist and as an individual,” Bayliff said. “When he first came to us, he was shy and let his disability define who he was. I simply listened, encouraged and provided constructive feedback and taught him some advanced techniques and concepts.”
Class time constraints and a back injury factor into Gowen’s limitations in spending more time on art, but he said he recently added a home studio in hopes to complete more paintings in a given week.
When creating art, Gowen does also have a favorite subject matter as well as medium – animals. Most of his completed work and pieces featured in “Flabbergasted” focus on members of the animal kingdom both because of his passion and the diversity of the subject matter.
“I like to challenge myself, too,” Gowen said. “Fur, scales, feathers, I want to show the beauty of these creatures that a lot of people don’t seem to notice.”
“His animal portraits have wonderful personalities,” Bayliff said. “It’s one thing to copy a photo and create a hyper-realistic rendering, but he is injecting a story and depth to his pieces. That’s what makes them special.”
For example, while some may think “eh” when considering reptiles, Gowen noted in one of his pieces he focused on trying to make viewers think differently about the blue iguana.
Exhibiting for his first solo show is “exciting, but at the same time a little scary,” Gowen admitted.
Along with being on display through Sept. 24, Gowen’s show will be part of the city’s Third Thursday event in September – a potential big boost for the aspiring artist who would like to make a living out of his painting (as his back injury does not allow him to work).
While Gowen has a vested interest, Bayliff believes guests who come see his first show will appreciate his work as well.
“I knew he would be a perfect fit because I have seen how positively the general public and other artists have reacted to his work,” Bayliff said. “…His paintings just have so much personality and narrative in them that the viewer enjoys spending time appreciating the fine detail as well as the overall experience.”
For questions or further information about Gowen’s art, contact Tami English at Derby Public Library (788-0760).