Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently enacted an executive order banning the use of social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibited access on the state network. Additionally, Gov. Kelly called on all other state entities to implement similar policies.
The order was given in response to recent warnings from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission that user data from the social media platform TikTok is potentially being shared with the Chinese government, posing both a national and cybersecurity threat.