A new task force was created recently to help address the growing threat of wildfires in Kansas.

TOPEKA – On July 20, Governor Laura Kelly announced the creation of the Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, a group of leaders from across the state brought together to create recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires.

The task force met for the first time over Zoom earlier this month.

