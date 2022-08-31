As part of the upcoming election cycle, Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced plans to participate in three statewide general election debates, inviting both Republican candidate Derek Schimdt and independent candidate Dennis Pyle to participate in the forum.
Kelly’s campaign accepted invitations to three debates – similar to a pattern followed during the 2018 gubernatorial election. Kelly will be participating in a debate hosted by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 7 in Olathe, the Kansas State Fair debate hosted by WIBW Radio and the Kansas Radio Networks at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in Hutchinson, and a debate hosted by the Johnson County Bar Association at 12 p.m. Oct. 5. The final debate will be broadcast by KCPBS Television and offered to public television stations across Kansas.