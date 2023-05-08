How do you know you’ve made a lasting impact on a community? There are signs. Sometimes, quite literally.
In one of the more recent housing plats (Meadowlark Landing) to come before the Derby Planning Commission for review, one street name in particular stood out – Gould Street.
At the May 4 Planning Commission meeting, Gould was presented with his own personalized street sign as a memento for his years of service in a special recognition ceremony. He has now officially retired from civic service, with the April 20 commission meeting being his last.
Like most who run for local office, Gould said he was spurred to action by controversy, wanting to do his part to serve the community. That was in 1975, with so many years of service put in now that he can’t quite remember what that instigating controversy was that motivated him to run for Derby City Council.
Between the City Council, Derby Planning Commission and USD 260 Board of Education, Gould has dedicated almost 50 years to civic service – including a stint as a volunteer EMT and Director for Derby Emergency Medical Services.
“My 15 hardly compares,” Mayor Randy White said during the May 4 recognition ceremony.
In addition to his years of service, Gould has been recognized with a Key to the City and the Mayor’s Award of Excellence (with his late wife, Wanda) in 2002.
Gould’s approach to each position was simple, seeking “to help improve the community that we know as Derby today,” and he was quick to point out it wasn’t a one-man show.
“Derby, as I like to tell people, isn’t what any one person or half a dozen people have done,” Gould said. “It’s what hundreds of people have done whether they were in elected or appointed capacities or simply volunteer capacities with a community that’s grown together because people cared.”
Among each role, there were some differences, as Gould noted federal and state statutes limited the overall impact of the school board – having much more direct effect on the community through the Derby City Council.
Meanwhile, Gould admitted he most enjoyed his time on the planning commission – probably one of the most misunderstood of the positions he has filled.
“It was very fulfilling to fine tune the direction as the community grew,” Gould said of his time on the planning commission. “By fine tuning, I mean Rock Road wouldn’t look like it does today if we hadn’t put some pretty strict architectural controls in years ago.”
For example, Gould pointed to the shrubs that are in front of the businesses along Rock Road (which has changed drastically in his tenure) – a measure done to make the area more visually appealing and among the common items addressed by the commission.
One of the accomplishments Gould said he was most proud of, though, was serving as cochair on two school bond elections (2012 and 2019) which saw the construction of Derby North Middle School, Stone Creek Elementary, the USD 260 administrative center and a host of other district-wide upgrades.
Prior to moving to Derby in 1965, Gould had no experience in civic service. Now, in his 17 years of service on the planning commission alone he estimates he has attended 400 meetings, read through 25 feet of paperwork – and only been threatened once.
“The history you have in serving the city has been worth its weight in gold,” said commissioner Gary Renberger.
At 84, Gould admitted age is his biggest reason for stepping away. But he took an active role in mentoring and recruiting his replacement (Weston Heflin) and doesn’t plan on stopping being a concerned citizen.
“I’ll not come back, but I intend to be at every one of those meetings sitting in the audience. I’m still interested,” Gould said. “I’m not leaving; I’m just retiring.”