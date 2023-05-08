Gould Retirement

While a street in the Meadowlark Landing development has now been named after him, Larry Gould was presented with his own personalized sign as a token of appreciation for nearly 50 years of civic service in Derby.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

How do you know you’ve made a lasting impact on a community? There are signs. Sometimes, quite literally.

In one of the more recent housing plats (Meadowlark Landing) to come before the Derby Planning Commission for review, one street name in particular stood out – Gould Street.

