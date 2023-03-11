For several years, Derby has dealt with issues of invasive geese – particularly on the east side of town, near High Park and Rock River Rapids.
According to an annual report from Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza, those remediation efforts are working, as evidenced by the decreasing numbers seen in the city’s annual goose roundup efforts in 2022.
While McConnell Air Force Base used to assist Derby through its water fowl harassment program, the city now partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife Service to help manage the geese at high park through the latter’s capture program.
“The goal is for them not to come back,” Mendoza said. “The goal is to remove them.”
Captured geese are transported to Cedar Bluff State Park in western Kansas. Mendoza reported that through roundup efforts a total of 20 geese were captured at High Park in 2022 – down from totals in the hundreds the past two years.
Of those 20 geese captured, only six were recaptured. While transient geese are unavoidable, Mendoza noted the capture efforts are to deter permanent aviary residents – with the numbers speaking for themselves.
“What we’re trying to get rid of is the residents who have decided this is their permanent place to live,” Mendoza said. “It is working, so we’re glad to see that.”
High Park has been the target of the goose roundup efforts, given that the fowl are attracted to the same type of manicured spaces that people are. While eliminating the goose population totally is unattainable, Mendoza said the goal is “keeping the population low and manageable, with minimal impact to public use of our facilities.”
“These efforts ensure our parks remain usable and safe for our residents,” Mendoza said of the roundup. “It decreases maintenance costs associated with clean-up of their waste and repair of grasses and plantings destroyed through eating and nesting. It keeps the park healthier for both people and animals.”
On top of the city’s efforts to minimize the goose population at High Park, Mendoza also reminds park visitors not to feed wild animals or abandon any similar animals at the park.