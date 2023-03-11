Goose Roundup

Efforts to limit the goose population at High Park were highly successful over the past year.

 FILE

For several years, Derby has dealt with issues of invasive geese – particularly on the east side of town, near High Park and Rock River Rapids. 

According to an annual report from Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza, those remediation efforts are working, as evidenced by the decreasing numbers seen in the city’s annual goose roundup efforts in 2022.

0
0
0
0
0