After previous discussion, the Derby City Council readdressed a revised golf cart ordinance at its March 9 meeting.
Initially, the ordinance updating the municipal code regarding golf carts was brought up to bring it in line with the code regarding pedestrians – with neither to leave the curb suddenly when a vehicle is oncoming. New signs were also planned at cart path/street intersections as an additional safety measure.
While discussing the ordinance, though, council members began to explore the idea of expanding the parameters for golf cart use within The Oaks residential area.
Researching ordinances in several Kansas municipalities, city staff returned with an update that mirrored municipal code provisions currently in place in Newton (and Andover) – requiring registration with the city (a $25 annual fee in Derby), proof of insurance and a valid driver’s license to operate a golf cart in a designated area.
Currently, golf carts are only allowed on city streets in the designated residential area (between Woodlawn, Patriot, Rock and Meadowlark) if they are taking the most direct route from a residence to the golf course – or vice versa. The revised ordinance brought before the council would maintain that direct routes must be taken, but would also allow street use of golf carts between residences or traveling to recreational amenities owned by an HOA or golf course (i.e., pool, clubhouse, tennis court, etc.).
Staff noted golf carts traveling on the streets would be required to follow any state and/or local laws that apply to regular vehicles. Given the difference in operations, though, council member John McIntosh had reservations about how that could affect regular traffic flow.
“Impeding traffic is kind of a concern a little bit, especially with Tall Tree and Triple Creek. I know there’s a lot of traffic that goes through there,” McIntosh said. “I’m a little concerned as far as safety in those situations.”
Meanwhile, while council member Tom Keil stated he had similar safety concerns, he pointed out that golf carts are allowed to travel those same paths under the current municipal code. Given the average speed of the vehicles (defined as being manufactured to operate at or below 25 mph, per the ordinance), he saw no problems with the revised ordinance.
Other safety concerns raised by council members included driving golf carts in low light, with staff pointing out that headlights and a slow-moving vehicle symbol must be present for golf cart operations between sunrise and sunset.
Questions were also raised by council member Andrew Swindle about whether the boundaries should be more structured to eliminate some potential gray areas of operation and why golf cart street usage should be limited to The Oaks residential area.
Seeing golf cart usage as a potential alternative mode of transportation, Swindle saw the revised ordinance as part of a larger discussion.
“That is more of a citywide effort,” Swindle said. “I’m not in favor of just expanding this as is.”
“It’s practical within The Oaks because it was designed that way,” said council member Jack Hezlep.
Hezlep did also question how golf carts would fit into the bigger picture of alternative transportation, asking if they would be allowed to travel in bike lanes that are part of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
Kathy Sexton, city manager, noted the revised ordinance specifically addresses street usage of golf carts but admitted bike lanes might be an avenue to explore to alleviate any potential traffic issues.
Similarly, Council President Nick Engle saw the revised ordinance as “opening a can of worms” for the micro mobility discussion as it pertains to the use of other special vehicles (i.e., electric scooters, skateboards, etc.). While the Vision Derby 2040 plan was intended to explore that more, he and others saw the new golf cart ordinance as a good place to start.
“This is just the beginning of it, but I think with the language that we have in this as it’s presented we have enough safety in there,” Engle said. “We now have teeth that if we need to enforce some rules we can and start moving along with it.”
“I see some potential accident scenarios setting up there, but I still like the idea of trying this,” said council member Vaughn Nun. “I can see this as a starting point, so I think it will work.”
The revised ordinance passed 6-2, with McIntosh and Swindle in opposition. For full details of the new ordinance visit derbyks.com/744/golf-carts.