DNMS GOLD night event

Speakers, students and volunteers that attended the Girls Only Leadership Development event at Derby North Middle School on Jan. 27. Fifty students in the sixth through eighth grade attended sessions on communications, education, leadership, culinary arts and beauty skills.

 COURTESY/BRYAN CHADWICK

Derby North Middle School was as good as GOLD for female students that attended the annual Girls Only Leadership Development event on Jan. 27. Approximately 50 students in the sixth through eighth grade spent three hours that Friday night interacting and hearing words of wisdom from a diverse group of local women about empowerment and leadership.

The event, organized by DNMS Leadworthy teacher Bryan Chadwick and family and consumer science teacher Denise Rankin, touched on topics like the importance of education, empowerment, communication and finding a career. Other sessions were about culinary skills and beauty skills.

