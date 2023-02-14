Derby North Middle School was as good as GOLD for female students that attended the annual Girls Only Leadership Development event on Jan. 27. Approximately 50 students in the sixth through eighth grade spent three hours that Friday night interacting and hearing words of wisdom from a diverse group of local women about empowerment and leadership.
The event, organized by DNMS Leadworthy teacher Bryan Chadwick and family and consumer science teacher Denise Rankin, touched on topics like the importance of education, empowerment, communication and finding a career. Other sessions were about culinary skills and beauty skills.
Presenters included teachers and administrators from USD 260 including Superintendent Heather Bohaty, as well as community leaders like TiJuana Hardwell, a strategic marketing specialist, Catherine Seals, branch director of the YMCA Farha Sports Centers and Connie Redic, assistant principal at Andover High School.
“We have a very diverse community now in Derby. I wanted the presenters to mirror our kids,” Chadwick said. “Everyone is valued in Derby.”
Chadwick hopes to expand the concept and bring back an equivalent event for boys called BOLD - Boys Only Leadership Development night.
“We’re going to go with the same format with 12-15 speakers,” Chadwick said. “We want them to understand what it is to be a man and how there are certain things they have to do for leadership.”
Staging an event such as GOLD night takes many speakers but also many behind-the-scenes volunteers and donations. Chadwick thanked Scott Snyder, a sales rep for Adidas for donating to the event. Anyone interested in helping with future GOLD or BOLD nights can contact DNMS at (316) 788-8408.