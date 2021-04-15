Zacheri Arroyo, a glass blower born and raised in Derby, is among many local artists who will be featured at the upcoming Spring Into Art event.
Arroyo has been working with glass for seven years now. He started working with glass in college while attending Emporia State University, where he finished with a bachelor’s of fine arts in glass.
Arroyo has been selling his glass work for the past five years. He produces a wide range of work from functional items like cups, bowls and vases, to sculptural pieces for galleries.
Arroyo first heard about Spring Into Art from family members. This will be his third year participating in the event.
“Glass is not a medium of art that many people in the area may be familiar with,” he said. “This event gives me the opportunity to not only share my work but expose people to glass as an art form. Community events related to art give small art businesses a chance to showcase their work, and for some, this is how they make a living.”
Spring Into Art is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. The free event will feature live entertainment, art for sale, food trucks, art stations, the Kansas Grown! Farmers Market and more.
The event, which first took place in 2017, is a collaboration between the City of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Schools, Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arroyo plans to operate a booth at Spring Into Art with both functional glass and other production glass pieces.
“I would like to thank the City of Derby for putting on a great event and also thank them for giving me the opportunity to share my work with the community,” he said.
Three local musical acts will headline the event: Harrison Steele, former American Idol contestant Makayla Brownlee, and the AJ McCausland Band.
About 1,500 to 2,000 people usually attend the event. For more information about the upcoming event, visit www.derbyks.com/springintoart.