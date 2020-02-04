The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas a $1,000 grant. The grant will help to provide program scholarships for girls at Derby Hills Elementary and St. Marys Catholic School. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum, of which creatively integrates running. Pictured are: Reba Smith, DCF Board Chair; T’essence McNeal & Katelyn Rogers, Derby Hills teachers & Girls on the Run coaches; and Christy Thomas, Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas Executive Director.