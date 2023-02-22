It’s that time of year again. Local Girl Scout troop members are going door to door, or setting up at local businesses, selling their signature cookies to raise funds and earn badges.
As in years past, customers can expect some new cookies added to the mix – but there is a catch. The new cookie being introduced this year, Raspberry Rally, is available only as an online exclusive.
“The idea behind it was to teach girls how to sell product that's only available online. This was the first time they've attempted introducing a new cookie this way, and there have been some hurdles along the way,” said Christina Witten, cookie manager for Troop 41319 (which has 30 members from kindergarten through seventh grade).
Unlike with previous new cookie releases, Witten noted Girl Scouts were not offered samples of this year’s cookie while the manufacturer also sold out of the new cookies quickly – making them difficult to market during current sales. However, the feedback Witten has gotten from customers who were able to make successful purchases has all been positive.
“We've had a few customers successfully purchase the Raspberry Rally online, and so far, everyone who has tried it has reported back that it's really good,” Witten said. “In fact, some have been frustrated that they cannot order more, due to it going out of stock already, but they are hoping they become available again March 4.”
Currently, due to production delays, Witten also noted troops will not be getting any more of the Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies to sell in person as of Feb. 20.
All Girl Scout cookie varieties are offered online, with the new Raspberry Rally the only online exclusive. Part of that shift was a reaction to the pandemic, with the new online focus aimed at teaching Girl Scouts how to adjust to changes.
“We had to adapt to not being able to sell in person for a season or two, so it's important for the girls to learn to be versatile when it comes to marketing and selling going forward so that we can adapt, as needed, now and into the future,” Witten said.
Both in person and online sales help fund the Girl Scouts, with 40 cents of each box sold going to the individuals and 60 more cents going to each troop. For online sales or to find where Girl Scouts are selling cookies locally, visit girlscouts.org.