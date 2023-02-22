GSA cookies

Pictured selling at a booth inside the Derby Marketplace Dillons are (left to right) Junior Olivia Young, Cadette Olivia Witten, Junior Bailey Young and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland CEO Rolinda Sample.

 COURTESY/CHRISTINA WITTEN

It’s that time of year again. Local Girl Scout troop members are going door to door, or setting up at local businesses, selling their signature cookies to raise funds and earn badges.

As in years past, customers can expect some new cookies added to the mix – but there is a catch. The new cookie being introduced this year, Raspberry Rally, is available only as an online exclusive.

