Composer Award

Former Derby High student Adin Gilmore, shown working on a piece, recently won the MTNA composition contest (young artist category) for the state of Kansas.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Even before his time at Derby High School, 2020 graduate Adin Gilmore has had a passion for music, which recently paid off.

Gilmore, now a junior at Friends University, was recently named the winner for the state of Kansas in the Music Teachers National Association’s composition competition (young artist division) with his original piece, “Harbinger's Suite.” 

