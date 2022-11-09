Even before his time at Derby High School, 2020 graduate Adin Gilmore has had a passion for music, which recently paid off.
Gilmore, now a junior at Friends University, was recently named the winner for the state of Kansas in the Music Teachers National Association’s composition competition (young artist division) with his original piece, “Harbinger's Suite.”
“It was something I was really interested in because composition is a passion of mine, and it’s something that I’ve been doing for a lot of years,” Gilmore said of his entry in the competition. “I’m also a really competitive person, so having that competitive drive of ‘I could win,’ that definitely played a part in it, too.”
Gilmore was alerted to the competition by his composition instructor at Friends, Dr. Jamie Knight, and looked forward to the opportunity to have his piece judged, critiqued and worked on by professionals.
“Harbinger's Suite” is a composition Gilmore said he completed a year ago, but he has been composing for several years now – starting seriously in his sophomore year of high school. At this point, he estimates he has composed at least 20 different songs.
A music performance major, Gilmore is heavily involved in ensembles at Friends, currently playing with the concert band, jazz band, Latin jazz band and Singing Quakers. While at Derby High, he was similarly involved as part of the madrigals, philharmonic choir, wind ensemble and marching band.
Ultimately, Gilmore said he intends to pursue dual doctorate degrees in composition and tuba performance with the goal of joining philharmonic or similar group and taking up a resident composer role.
“I intend to write professionally, perform professionally and play with different ensembles,” Gilmore said. “I love music.”
Starting on trumpet while in the fourth grade, Gilmore now plays “everything in the brass family,” including french horn, trombone, euphonium and his main instrument – the tuba. Part of vocal groups on top of that, an admitted goal of Gilmore’s is to be able to play woodwinds and string instruments as well.
For his award-winning piece, “Harbinger’s Suite,” Gilmore noted his inspiration came as he was practicing on tuba (the piece is a solo composition for tuba with piano accompaniment) and a melodic line he was experimenting with turned into the introductory line. From there, the idea, melody and harmonies began to build along with the story line of the piece – which follows the titular harbinger, the sorrow he carries for being the “bearer of bad news” and his redemptive arc.
After winning the regional competition for the state of Kansas, Gilmore’s piece will now move on to be considered in the divisional round. Divisional winners are set to be announced in December.
Win or lose, Gilmore’s love of music will remain and he looks forward to pursuing that on a professional level – with the MTNA competition being another stepping stone.
“It’s very special because I really want my music to be able to have an impact on people, and it’s awesome to see that it did have an impact and they genuinely enjoyed it. It was a wonderful honor and I’m so blessed to have that opportunity,” Gilmore said. “It definitely lit a fire under me of ‘you’re doing it, keep going, don’t stop,’ and I think it’ll help get my name out to people because it’s kind of hard as a musician.”
“They say oftentimes that your work isn’t something that you’ll enjoy, but I think this is a very good example of my work is something that I do greatly enjoy,” Gilmore said. “And It’s something that I know I’m being led to do, and I’m going to be able to reach people and I’ll be able to express myself.”