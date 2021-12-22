The Derby Chamber of Commerce’s recent gift card drive to support airmen at McConnell Air Force Base was a major success, as the chamber went above and beyond its goal. In total, $12,390 in donations was collected from chamber businesses and members of the public to support the mission aimed at spreading holiday cheer.
Gift cards were recently presented to base leadership for distribution ahead of the holidays, with enough funding raised to purchase three (instead of one) for each of the 413 single airmen on base – who are unable to return home for Christmas.