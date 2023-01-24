Susan Gessler has always had an artistic spirit and pursued it in many ways in her hobbies and work.
Gessler’s latest pursuit is acrylic painting and her “Whimsy, Wildlife and Wanderings” exhibit of her works is on display at Derby Public Library through January.
Gessler has found artistic outlets in sewing, knitting, floral arranging and singing in church and the Derby Community Choir.
Gessler was a teacher for 21 years and later became a vision therapist.
“I loved the work as a vision therapist. I think it’s important to love what you do and find something that interests you,” Gessler said.
After leaving teaching, Gessler said she never felt like she retired because she was busy raising her six children and becoming a grandmother. It was when her youngest was about to graduate high school that she became a vision therapist.
“I thought it was time I find something to do for me,” she said. Vision therapy helps children who have amblyopia, abnormal vision development in one or both eyes early in life, to help train their brain and eyes to work together.
In 2020, like most who were dealing with the isolation of the Covid 19 pandemic, Gessler found herself with time on her hands. She used that time to pursue her interest in painting having watched her grandmother paint when she was growing up.
She is self-taught and has found she learns something new with each piece she paints. She’s enjoyed learning how to create perspective, depth and texture in her work. While her favorite subject to paint is birds, Gessler’s exhibit has many paintings of buildings and locations she has traveled to over the years like the San Diego Boathouse and the gazebo from the “Sound of Music” she saw in Austria.
Gessler enjoys sharing her work with others and frequently gives away pieces to friends and family.
“Only if they like it. I don’t force my work on anybody,” she said.
Sharing her work and learning new things bring Gessler joy whether it’s knitting hats to donate at Christmas or arranging flowers for weddings. Her art keeps her engaged and works well with her generous spirit and aptitude for volunteering.
“Creating and learning make me happy,” Gessler said. “I’d encourage people of all ages not to be afraid to try new things and challenge themselves.”