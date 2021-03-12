George Heinrich of Derby is the third ever recipient of the Derby Recreation Commission’s wellness award.
The award’s full name is the Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness Award, named after a longtime DRC employee who retired in 2018. Bauer presented the award to Heinrich at the DRC’s March 9 meeting.
“He challenges himself and loves to be challenged,” Bauer said during the award presentation. “He has a very inspirational story in strength and resilience.”
Heinrich, 88, grew up in Michigan as the youngest of three sons. He served in the Air Force for 26 years. He has three daughters, four granddaughters, one grandson, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. His life partner, Mary, died in 2009.
Heinrich has earned many achievements throughout his lifetime. He was a state basketball and football champion in high school, a graduate from the Naval Academy, an Air Force colonel, and he also has two master’s degrees and a doctorate.
“George [Heinrich] has been a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband,” Bauer said. “He has taught his daughters that through determination and perseverance they can attain any goals they set.”
“He continues to deliver this inspirational message to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
Heinrich, who has been attending the DRC since 2003, has had three major surgeries (back, knee and heart) over the last several years, but the surgeries never deterred him from attending the DRC – working out at least four to five times per week.
“His determination and his fight through the pain have helped him in remaining fit through these surgeries. I believe that most people at his age would have given up,” Bauer said. “He is a hero to his family because he never gives up and has been a role model in how one can battle the challenges of aging.”