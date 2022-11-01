he Derby Community Foundation will once again hold its annual Veterans Day celebration at the Derby Area Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom in Garrett Park (1100 E. Chet Smith) from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11.
All veterans for whom bricks were purchased over the past 12 months will be recognized at the ceremony with their installation into the Walk of Freedom. Remarks will also be given by DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn and Mayor Randy White, while the Derby High AFJROTC will present the colors. Refreshments will be served by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.