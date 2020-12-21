Jean Garinger awarded a $3,700 grant to the Kansas Honor Flight as part of her yearlong effort to raise funds for this organization. A portion of the grant comes from the Garinger Agency Fund with the Derby Community Foundation (a donor-advised fund); another portion comes from Jean’s designation as the DCF’s 2020 Generosity Award recipient; and a portion comes from the Handbags for Heroes online auctions Jean conducted after in-person auctions were canceled due to COVID-19. The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all-expenses paid, three-day trip of honor and remembrance to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.