DCF Honor Flight Donnation.jpg

Pictured: Jean Garinger, DCF Board Chair Reba Smith, DCF Board Secretary Elizabeth Stanton (co-chair of Handbags for Heroes), Lisa Woolsey (nominator for Generosity Award), Mike Woolsey, Dan Larson (American Family agent), Luke Garinger (Jean’s son), Seth Garinger (Jean’s husband), and Maggie Garinger (Jean’s daughter).

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Jean Garinger awarded a $3,700 grant to the Kansas Honor Flight as part of her yearlong effort to raise funds for this organization. A portion of the grant comes from the Garinger Agency Fund with the Derby Community Foundation (a donor-advised fund); another portion comes from Jean’s designation as the DCF’s 2020 Generosity Award recipient; and a portion comes from the Handbags for Heroes online auctions Jean conducted after in-person auctions were canceled due to COVID-19. The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all-expenses paid, three-day trip of honor and remembrance to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags