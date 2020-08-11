Taking out the garbage – a task so simple it’s been relegated as a child’s responsibility in several American homes for many years. In recent years, though, the hauling of trash and fees associated with it has become of more concern to municipalities around the country.
Hauling trash is typically handled in one of two ways, with cities allowing residents to set up services with independent contractors or the cities themselves taking responsibility for those services. Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton stated that in smaller cities around Kansas (and the U.S.), the latter practice is common – usually falling into one of two categories.
“Either you have city crews with city trucks and you run it as a department, you provide the service with city employees, or very common is that the city acts as the contractor where you put out a request for bids and then you get the private sector to do the services – you just do it under contract to keep the prices down for the community.”
Since 2009, Derby has contracted with Waste Connections for trash and recycling services within the city. Prior to that, Derby was like many nearby municipalities – including Haysville, Mulvane, Rose Hill and Wichita – that let residents select their own haulers.
In Wichita alone, independent contract rates can fluctuate from location to location. According to customer-reported rates through the city of Wichita’s website, rates in Wichita for 2020 (for 95-gallon trash carts) ranged from $21.33 per month on the low end to $38 per month on the high end.
For Derby, research showed there was value in contracting for trash and recycling services in terms of maintenance efficiency (for the benefit of the city) as well as costs. Having one company’s trucks hauling in Derby would create less wear and tear on city streets, Sexton said, while staff research showed that an independent contract would be a financial boon to most of Derby.
“We found that approximately 90 percent of the residents in Derby saved money when we went with the one hauler in Dec. 1, 2009,” Sexton said.
Prior to that, residents had to do their own research and cost comparisons, but the city handling that through requests for proposals (with a citizens’ advisory committee helping through the process) meant other stipulations could be dictated to find the best deal.
Additionally, Sexton noted that when Derby had multiple haulers coming into the city previously contractors were able to change their rates at any time. Through the city contract, an escalator clause was built in that allowed Waste Connections one rate adjustment per year based on the consumer price index.
Rates set in 2009 were $14.75 per month for the 95-gallon cart option and $12.75 for the 65-gallon cart option. In 2020, those rates are $17.37 per month and $15 month – or roughly a 15 percent total increase over 10 years. Additionally, Derby eventually added a 35-gallon cart option that currently costs $12.65/month.
Costs for hauling both trash and recycling are included in Derby’s waste fees, which is not the case for all cities. Other Waste Connections contractors (i.e., Andover, Bel Aire and Park City) have mandatory recycling as a separate fee. Even combined with trash rates, those fees are lower – though comparable – than Derby’s on a 95-gallon cart option. Sexton noted, however, there is a lot that could be factored into those differences.
“Our contract is pretty detailed and has included several things that probably other cities don’t have in it,” Sexton said. “I’m sure, too, there would be a matter of distance for them if the city’s very far away and they had a lot of drive time.”
Derby’s contract includes rollout service at no extra charge and two free pickups annually for bulky waste items. Additionally, Derby is one of the few cities to offer multiple cart size options – with its 35-gallon cart option being one of the lowest waste fee rates in the area (though there is a $1 fee for each additional trash bag outside the cart). Bel Aire is one of the few others with a second size option – charging $14.87 per month for the 65-gallon cart.
There are a number of factors that go into determining waste fees – from city size to truck technology to the timing of negotiations. All those things are taken into account in contract negotiations and something Sexton said the city will factor in again as it gets ready to put in another request for proposals for those services – striving to get citizens the best rates possible.